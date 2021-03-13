Investigators Seeking Witnesses to Matawan Hit and Run

FREEHOLD – Investigators have turned their attention to identifying a dark colored 2013 Kia Sorento with passenger side mirror damage in connection with a hit and run motor vehicle collision Tuesday evening that sent a 77-year-old Matawan woman to a local hospital, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Matawan Police Department responded to a 6:57 p.m. report of a body in the shoulder of the roadway in front of the Mediterranean Chateau located at 27 Freneau Ave. in the borough. Matawan Police arrived to find the female victim lying in the shoulder of the northbound lane of Freneau Ave. She was treated at the scene before she was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune Township where she remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and Matawan police is now focused on finding the dark colored 2013 Kia Sorento with passenger side mirror damage responded to the scene and is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Ryan McAndrews, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Charles Henry of the Matawan Police Department at 732-566-1010 or SCART Team Leader Brandon Stacey of the Marlboro Township Police Department at 732-536-0100.

The attached photos of dark colored 2013 Kia Sorrentos are for reference only and do not depict the actual suspect vehicle.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; or, they can post their tip at https://www.p3tips.com/1182