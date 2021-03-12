Monmouth County has 324 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 12, there are 324 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Mar 11-Mar Aberdeen: 1539 1533 Allenhurst: 60 60 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1429 1422 Atlantic Highlands: 267 266 Avon-by-the-Sea: 168 168 Belmar: 449 447 Bradley Beach: 306 303 Brielle: 484 478 Colts Neck: 830 827 Deal: 253 251 Eatontown: 1385 1380 Englishtown: 188 187 Fair Haven: 376 372 Farmingdale: 123 123 Freehold Borough: 1361 1354 Freehold Township: 2929 2917 Hazlet: 1667 1651 Highlands: 314 312 Holmdel: 1306 1295 Howell: 4355 4331 Interlaken: 70 69 Keansburg: 961 954 Keyport: 584 578 Lake Como: 132 132 Little Silver: 508 506 Loch Arbour: 23 23 Long Branch: 3679 3663 Manalapan: 3326 3307 Manasquan: 459 451 Marlboro: 2871 2857 Matawan: 913 909 Middletown: 5069 5040 Millstone Township: 740 734 Monmouth Beach: 277 277 Neptune City: 427 426 Neptune Township: 2843 2822 Ocean: 2568 2556 Oceanport: 539 534 Red Bank: 1503 1496 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 552 550 Sea Bright: 126 126 Sea Girt: 150 149 Shrewsbury Borough: 479 474 Shrewsbury Township: 95 94 Spring Lake: 200 199 Spring Lake Heights: 340 336 Tinton Falls: 1468 1463 Union Beach: 467 464 Upper Freehold: 465 460 Wall: 2162 2149 West Long Branch: 986 976 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.