Monmouth County has 324 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 12, there are 324 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Mar     

11-Mar

Aberdeen:

1539

1533

Allenhurst:

60

60

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1429

1422

Atlantic Highlands:

267

266

Avon-by-the-Sea:

168

168

Belmar:

449

447

Bradley Beach:

306

303

Brielle:

484

478

Colts Neck:

830

827

Deal:

253

251

Eatontown:

1385

1380

Englishtown:

188

187

Fair Haven:

376

372

Farmingdale:

123

123

Freehold Borough:

1361

1354

Freehold Township:

2929

2917

Hazlet:

1667

1651

Highlands:

314

312

Holmdel:

1306

1295

Howell:

4355

4331

Interlaken:

70

69

Keansburg:

961

954

Keyport:

584

578

Lake Como:

132

132

Little Silver:

508

506

Loch Arbour:

23

23

Long Branch:

3679

3663

Manalapan:

3326

3307

Manasquan:

459

451

Marlboro:

2871

2857

Matawan:

913

909

Middletown:

5069

5040

Millstone Township:

740

734

Monmouth Beach:

277

277

Neptune City:

427

426

Neptune Township:

2843

2822

Ocean:

2568

2556

Oceanport:

539

534

Red Bank:

1503

1496

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

552

550

Sea Bright:

126

126

Sea Girt:

150

149

Shrewsbury Borough:

479

474

Shrewsbury Township:

95

94

Spring Lake:

200

199

Spring Lake Heights:

340

336

Tinton Falls:

1468

1463

Union Beach:

467

464

Upper Freehold:

465

460

Wall:

2162

2149

West Long Branch:

986

976

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

