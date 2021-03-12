AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 312 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 11, there are 312 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Mar    

10-Mar

Aberdeen:

1533

1525

Allenhurst:

60

60

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1422

1408

Atlantic Highlands:

266

264

Avon-by-the-Sea:

168

164

Belmar:

447

446

Bradley Beach:

303

300

Brielle:

478

475

Colts Neck:

827

824

Deal:

251

250

Eatontown:

1380

1370

Englishtown:

187

186

Fair Haven:

372

370

Farmingdale:

123

122

Freehold Borough:

1354

1352

Freehold Township:

2917

2907

Hazlet:

1651

1641

Highlands:

312

312

Holmdel:

1295

1290

Howell:

4331

4299

Interlaken:

69

69

Keansburg:

954

944

Keyport:

578

577

Lake Como:

132

131

Little Silver:

506

500

Loch Arbour:

23

22

Long Branch:

3663

3638

Manalapan:

3307

3292

Manasquan:

451

449

Marlboro:

2857

2853

Matawan:

909

907

Middletown:

5040

5004

Millstone Township:

734

731

Monmouth Beach:

277

274

Neptune City:

426

426

Neptune Township:

2822

2811

Ocean:

2556

2534

Oceanport:

534

532

Red Bank:

1496

1489

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

550

550

Sea Bright:

126

126

Sea Girt:

149

149

Shrewsbury Borough:

474

470

Shrewsbury Township:

94

93

Spring Lake:

199

199

Spring Lake Heights:

336

336

Tinton Falls:

1463

1451

Union Beach:

464

455

Upper Freehold:

460

457

Wall:

2149

2140

West Long Branch:

976

967

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

