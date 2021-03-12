Monmouth County has 312 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 11, there are 312 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Mar 10-Mar Aberdeen: 1533 1525 Allenhurst: 60 60 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1422 1408 Atlantic Highlands: 266 264 Avon-by-the-Sea: 168 164 Belmar: 447 446 Bradley Beach: 303 300 Brielle: 478 475 Colts Neck: 827 824 Deal: 251 250 Eatontown: 1380 1370 Englishtown: 187 186 Fair Haven: 372 370 Farmingdale: 123 122 Freehold Borough: 1354 1352 Freehold Township: 2917 2907 Hazlet: 1651 1641 Highlands: 312 312 Holmdel: 1295 1290 Howell: 4331 4299 Interlaken: 69 69 Keansburg: 954 944 Keyport: 578 577 Lake Como: 132 131 Little Silver: 506 500 Loch Arbour: 23 22 Long Branch: 3663 3638 Manalapan: 3307 3292 Manasquan: 451 449 Marlboro: 2857 2853 Matawan: 909 907 Middletown: 5040 5004 Millstone Township: 734 731 Monmouth Beach: 277 274 Neptune City: 426 426 Neptune Township: 2822 2811 Ocean: 2556 2534 Oceanport: 534 532 Red Bank: 1496 1489 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 550 550 Sea Bright: 126 126 Sea Girt: 149 149 Shrewsbury Borough: 474 470 Shrewsbury Township: 94 93 Spring Lake: 199 199 Spring Lake Heights: 336 336 Tinton Falls: 1463 1451 Union Beach: 464 455 Upper Freehold: 460 457 Wall: 2149 2140 West Long Branch: 976 967 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.