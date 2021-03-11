Structure Fire in the North Middletown section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 10:03a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to working structure reported by a neighbor at 16 Crystal Court, North Middletown section of Middletown Township. Upon arrival First Assistant Chief John Waltz confirmed flames were issuing from second floor and back porch of the two-story structure.

The occupants had evacuated the structure prior to the fire department arrival. First Assistant Chief Waltz requested additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. A 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply line from the nearest fire hydrant 200’ away delivered water to the fire scene. Two initial 1 ¾” and the truck team was assigned to the second floor roof to ventilate the roof to evacuate smoke and heat. As the attack continued the structure’s roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate the structure and switch temporarily to a defensive attack through exterior hand lines and an elevated master stream. When the structure was again tenable, firefighters reentered the structure and completed extinguishment of all fire. Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied. However, firefighters rescued three dogs, four cats, twenty rabbits and one hamster, reportedly a couple of the animals succumbed to the smoke. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. Ventilation fans were employed to remove the smoke from the structure. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

The fire was called under control by First Assistant Chief Waltz at 10:45a.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 12:30p.m.

Approximately 45 members from 6 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Navesink, Brevent Park, Belford Engine, Community, East Keansburg and Port Monmouth Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit and the Safety Unit responded.

Middletown Emergency Medical Services, Inc. provided medical services to all firefighters. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire First Assistant Chief John Waltz.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office.