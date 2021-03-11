AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 293 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 10, there are 293 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Mar    

9-Mar

Aberdeen:

1525

1514

Allenhurst:

60

60

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1408

1402

Atlantic Highlands:

264

261

Avon-by-the-Sea:

164

164

Belmar:

446

444

Bradley Beach:

300

298

Brielle:

475

475

Colts Neck:

824

819

Deal:

250

249

Eatontown:

1370

1360

Englishtown:

186

186

Fair Haven:

370

369

Farmingdale:

122

121

Freehold Borough:

1352

1343

Freehold Township:

2907

2899

Hazlet:

1641

1629

Highlands:

312

311

Holmdel:

1290

1289

Howell:

4299

4284

Interlaken:

69

67

Keansburg:

944

942

Keyport:

577

576

Lake Como:

131

130

Little Silver:

500

495

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3638

3611

Manalapan:

3292

3277

Manasquan:

449

449

Marlboro:

2853

2844

Matawan:

907

903

Middletown:

5004

4977

Millstone Township:

731

725

Monmouth Beach:

274

273

Neptune City:

426

422

Neptune Township:

2811

2792

Ocean:

2534

2519

Oceanport:

532

529

Red Bank:

1489

1483

Roosevelt:

48

48

Rumson:

550

547

Sea Bright:

126

126

Sea Girt:

149

147

Shrewsbury Borough:

470

466

Shrewsbury Township:

93

92

Spring Lake:

199

198

Spring Lake Heights:

336

335

Tinton Falls:

1451

1440

Union Beach:

455

452

Upper Freehold:

457

455

Wall:

2140

2119

West Long Branch:

967

960

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.