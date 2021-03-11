Monmouth County has 293 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 10, there are 293 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Mar 9-Mar Aberdeen: 1525 1514 Allenhurst: 60 60 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1408 1402 Atlantic Highlands: 264 261 Avon-by-the-Sea: 164 164 Belmar: 446 444 Bradley Beach: 300 298 Brielle: 475 475 Colts Neck: 824 819 Deal: 250 249 Eatontown: 1370 1360 Englishtown: 186 186 Fair Haven: 370 369 Farmingdale: 122 121 Freehold Borough: 1352 1343 Freehold Township: 2907 2899 Hazlet: 1641 1629 Highlands: 312 311 Holmdel: 1290 1289 Howell: 4299 4284 Interlaken: 69 67 Keansburg: 944 942 Keyport: 577 576 Lake Como: 131 130 Little Silver: 500 495 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3638 3611 Manalapan: 3292 3277 Manasquan: 449 449 Marlboro: 2853 2844 Matawan: 907 903 Middletown: 5004 4977 Millstone Township: 731 725 Monmouth Beach: 274 273 Neptune City: 426 422 Neptune Township: 2811 2792 Ocean: 2534 2519 Oceanport: 532 529 Red Bank: 1489 1483 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 550 547 Sea Bright: 126 126 Sea Girt: 149 147 Shrewsbury Borough: 470 466 Shrewsbury Township: 93 92 Spring Lake: 199 198 Spring Lake Heights: 336 335 Tinton Falls: 1451 1440 Union Beach: 455 452 Upper Freehold: 457 455 Wall: 2140 2119 West Long Branch: 967 960 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.