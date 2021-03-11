Monmouth County has 423 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 9, there are 423 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, March 10 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Mar 8-Mar Aberdeen: 1514 1498 Allenhurst: 60 59 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1402 1389 Atlantic Highlands: 261 257 Avon-by-the-Sea: 164 164 Belmar: 444 438 Bradley Beach: 298 296 Brielle: 475 474 Colts Neck: 819 817 Deal: 249 246 Eatontown: 1360 1340 Englishtown: 186 186 Fair Haven: 369 365 Farmingdale: 121 120 Freehold Borough: 1343 1340 Freehold Township: 2899 2888 Hazlet: 1629 1614 Highlands: 311 309 Holmdel: 1289 1280 Howell: 4284 4239 Interlaken: 67 66 Keansburg: 942 936 Keyport: 576 571 Lake Como: 130 128 Little Silver: 495 484 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3611 3579 Manalapan: 3277 3262 Manasquan: 449 448 Marlboro: 2844 2816 Matawan: 903 894 Middletown: 4977 4944 Millstone Township: 725 723 Monmouth Beach: 273 272 Neptune City: 422 417 Neptune Township: 2792 2776 Ocean: 2519 2490 Oceanport: 529 526 Red Bank: 1483 1475 Roosevelt: 48 47 Rumson: 547 543 Sea Bright: 126 123 Sea Girt: 147 147 Shrewsbury Borough: 466 465 Shrewsbury Township: 92 92 Spring Lake: 198 196 Spring Lake Heights: 335 335 Tinton Falls: 1440 1424 Union Beach: 452 446 Upper Freehold: 455 455 Wall: 2119 2104 West Long Branch: 960 946 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.