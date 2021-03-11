AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 423 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 9, there are 423 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, March 10 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-Mar    

8-Mar

Aberdeen:

1514

1498

Allenhurst:

60

59

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1402

1389

Atlantic Highlands:

261

257

Avon-by-the-Sea:

164

164

Belmar:

444

438

Bradley Beach:

298

296

Brielle:

475

474

Colts Neck:

819

817

Deal:

249

246

Eatontown:

1360

1340

Englishtown:

186

186

Fair Haven:

369

365

Farmingdale:

121

120

Freehold Borough:

1343

1340

Freehold Township:

2899

2888

Hazlet:

1629

1614

Highlands:

311

309

Holmdel:

1289

1280

Howell:

4284

4239

Interlaken:

67

66

Keansburg:

942

936

Keyport:

576

571

Lake Como:

130

128

Little Silver:

495

484

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3611

3579

Manalapan:

3277

3262

Manasquan:

449

448

Marlboro:

2844

2816

Matawan:

903

894

Middletown:

4977

4944

Millstone Township:

725

723

Monmouth Beach:

273

272

Neptune City:

422

417

Neptune Township:

2792

2776

Ocean:

2519

2490

Oceanport:

529

526

Red Bank:

1483

1475

Roosevelt:

48

47

Rumson:

547

543

Sea Bright:

126

123

Sea Girt:

147

147

Shrewsbury Borough:

466

465

Shrewsbury Township:

92

92

Spring Lake:

198

196

Spring Lake Heights:

335

335

Tinton Falls:

1440

1424

Union Beach:

452

446

Upper Freehold:

455

455

Wall:

2119

2104

West Long Branch:

960

946

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

