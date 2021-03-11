County Commissioners announce partnerships with Long Branch and Neptune Township to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

LONG BRANCH AND NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is announcing their partnership with Long Branch and Neptune Township to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in their respective communities this week.

“I am very happy to announce two additional community partnerships, with Long Branch and Neptune Township, to bring vaccines directly to our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Our goal is to be able to offer vaccines in locations that are convenient for all of our Monmouth County residents, many of whom rely on public transportation or walking to get where they need to go.”

Each municipality will be given 160 Johnson and Johnson vaccines to distribute to members of their communities.

“As a Board, we feel that it is incredibly important to fairly distribute the vaccines to our residents and especially to the most vulnerable populations,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “We are excited to partner with two more of our municipalities and grateful to them for their willingness to help get our residents vaccinated.”

Long Branch will distribute vaccines on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 at the Long Branch Fire Headquarters between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"We want to thank Commissioner Tom Arnone and the other county officials for helping to put this together. We appreciate this partnership in reaching our goal to vaccinate as many residents as possible,” said Mayor John Pallone.

Neptune Township will distribute vaccines at the Neptune Senior Center on Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Service to residents, especially to the most vulnerable, is so important during this difficult time,” said Randy Bishop. “As Director of the Neptune Township Senior Center, I want to thank Commissioner Director Tom Arnone and fellow Commissioners, as well as Neptune’s governing body, for allowing us help protect our most prized residents.”

Appointments are being scheduled by the municipalities.

“The County will continue to offer vaccines at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold and at Brookdale Community College,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “The Board will continue to work tirelessly to distribute all vaccines as soon as they are received by the State and continue to advocate for more vaccines to be given to Monmouth County residents.”

Currently, in New Jersey, vaccines are available to paid and unpaid healthcare workers, residents and workers of long-term care and high-risk congregate care facilities, first responders including sworn law enforcement and fire professionals, individuals aged over 65, individuals aged 16-64 that have certain medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus, Pre-K to 12 educators and staff, and childcare workers in licensed and registered settings.

Individuals who are pregnant and those in an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant are also eligible but should follow CDC guidance and first discuss vaccination with their medical provider before receiving the vaccine.

Residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can also go to the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com and use the Monmouth County online vaccine scheduling system to make an appointment.

The next Phases to be vaccinated will be the remainder of the essential workers and the general population.

For more information regarding the State’s phased vaccine eligibility approach, go to covid19.nj.gov.