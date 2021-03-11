CASA for Children of Monmouth Moves to a New Location in Oakhurst

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Monmouth County has moved their office to a new location. The larger and more centrally located space will be the new headquarters for the team of CASA for Children. CASA’s new home is now located at 1806 State Highway 35, Suite 302, Oakhurst, NJ 07755.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASAs, are highly trained volunteers from our community who work with children in the child welfare system who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. CASAs are assigned to the foster children by a family court judge to “be their voice” in court to ensure the children’s needs are being met and to work towards a permanent, safe home. CASA remains fully operational to ensure these children do not fall through the cracks of the child welfare system.

“As we continue to grow and train new advocates each year, our office space is always a hub of activity and support,” said Executive Director of CASA of Monmouth, Cindi Van Brunt. “It is exciting to think that we might one day soon, be able to welcome volunteers back into our offices and this new location will be ideal for our team to work with the community advocates to ultimately help the foster children they serve find loving, permanent homes.”

As restrictions ease in the future, CASA of Monmouth anticipates the new Oakhurst location will allow for training new advocates who will work with the county’s foster children. In the meantime, the program staff just began conducting its second virtual training session for the newest group of volunteer advocates.

These advocates are a constant source of support for the children they work with. CASA provides a dedicated adult presence to those who are most vulnerable – children who have been placed in foster care. The influence of the volunteers cannot be understated – CASA volunteers can improve children’s well-being and help them reach a permanent home.

CASA of Monmouth will continue to build meaningful and long-lasting relationships with our community. The overriding goal of CASA for Children of Monmouth County is to ensure that all abused and neglected children in foster care have a CASA as the children navigate their way through the New Jersey Family Court system.

For more information on volunteering or sponsoring a wish list in the future, call the offices at 732-460-9100 or visit www.casaofmonmouth.org.