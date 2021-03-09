AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 187 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 8, there are 187 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 53,569. As of March 8, there are 231 hospitalized, 40 in intensive care (ICU) and 24 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Wednesday, March 10 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza
  • Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

As of March 1, MCHD has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Mar    

7-Mar

Aberdeen:

1498

1490

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1389

1380

Atlantic Highlands:

257

257

Avon-by-the-Sea:

164

164

Belmar:

438

435

Bradley Beach:

296

295

Brielle:

474

472

Colts Neck:

817

815

Deal:

246

244

Eatontown:

1340

1336

Englishtown:

186

186

Fair Haven:

365

364

Farmingdale:

120

120

Freehold Borough:

1340

1341

Freehold Township:

2888

2881

Hazlet:

1614

1603

Highlands:

309

308

Holmdel:

1280

1276

Howell:

4239

4226

Interlaken:

66

66

Keansburg:

936

929

Keyport:

571

566

Lake Como:

128

128

Little Silver:

484

482

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3579

3573

Manalapan:

3262

3255

Manasquan:

448

444

Marlboro:

2816

2811

Matawan:

894

890

Middletown:

4944

4930

Millstone Township:

723

719

Monmouth Beach:

272

272

Neptune City:

417

416

Neptune Township:

2776

2768

Ocean:

2490

2483

Oceanport:

526

522

Red Bank:

1475

1469

Roosevelt:

47

47

Rumson:

543

538

Sea Bright:

123

122

Sea Girt:

147

147

Shrewsbury Borough:

465

464

Shrewsbury Township:

92

90

Spring Lake:

196

196

Spring Lake Heights:

335

334

Tinton Falls:

1424

1414

Union Beach:

446

443

Upper Freehold:

455

451

Wall:

2104

2098

West Long Branch:

946

945

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

