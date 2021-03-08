Holmdel Township Receives Delivery of New Fire Pumper Truck

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Holmdel Township has taken possession of a brand new, 2021 Pierce Enforcer fire truck, Township officials announced.

“Holmdel Fire and Rescue volunteers sacrifice their time and talents in service to their neighbors,” said Mayor Greg Buontempo. “We are proud to support our first responders with the equipment and technology needed to keep our residents safe.”

The pumper truck has a 750-gallon tank capable of pumping 2,000 gallons of water per minute, strengthening the Holmdel Fire and Rescue Company #2’s ability to safely and efficiently fight fires.

The Holmdel Fire Department is extremely pleased to take delivery of this new fire truck,” said Fire Chief Eric Hernando. “The truck is state of the art, and it was custom designed to address the specific fire protection needs in Holmdel. It will give our members the ability to safely and effectively do our jobs for years to come.”

With the addition of the pumper truck, the Fire Department’s fleet currently has three Class A pumper trucks and one ladder truck.

Committeeman Prakash Santhana serves as the Township Committee’s liaison to public safety. “Fire safety and preparedness has been one of my top priorities while serving on Township Committee. In addition to our fire prevention and education efforts, we are making sure our Fire Department has the tools they need to protect our homes and businesses.”

The Holmdel Fire and Rescue Company #2 is an all-volunteer, non-profit fire company that provides fire protection and rescue services to Holmdel Township and the surrounding communities. They currently have 51 members, of whom 41 are certified firefighters. Anyone interested in volunteering with the Fire Department should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .