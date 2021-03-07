AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 216 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 7, there are 216 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Mar    

6-Mar

Aberdeen:

1490

1487

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1380

1374

Atlantic Highlands:

257

255

Avon-by-the-Sea:

164

162

Belmar:

435

433

Bradley Beach:

295

293

Brielle:

472

469

Colts Neck:

815

814

Deal:

244

243

Eatontown:

1336

1332

Englishtown:

186

185

Fair Haven:

364

362

Farmingdale:

120

118

Freehold Borough:

1341

1337

Freehold Township:

2881

2871

Hazlet:

1603

1592

Highlands:

308

308

Holmdel:

1276

1273

Howell:

4226

4213

Interlaken:

66

65

Keansburg:

929

925

Keyport:

566

561

Lake Como:

128

127

Little Silver:

482

477

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3573

3560

Manalapan:

3255

3249

Manasquan:

444

441

Marlboro:

2811

2795

Matawan:

890

886

Middletown:

4930

4909

Millstone Township:

719

715

Monmouth Beach:

272

272

Neptune City:

416

415

Neptune Township:

2768

2763

Ocean:

2483

2474

Oceanport:

522

521

Red Bank:

1469

1467

Roosevelt:

47

47

Rumson:

538

534

Sea Bright:

122

121

Sea Girt:

147

147

Shrewsbury Borough:

464

464

Shrewsbury Township:

90

90

Spring Lake:

196

195

Spring Lake Heights:

334

330

Tinton Falls:

1414

1403

Union Beach:

443

440

Upper Freehold:

451

447

Wall:

2098

2088

West Long Branch:

945

939

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

