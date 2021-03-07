Monmouth County has 216 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 7, there are 216 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Mar 6-Mar Aberdeen: 1490 1487 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1380 1374 Atlantic Highlands: 257 255 Avon-by-the-Sea: 164 162 Belmar: 435 433 Bradley Beach: 295 293 Brielle: 472 469 Colts Neck: 815 814 Deal: 244 243 Eatontown: 1336 1332 Englishtown: 186 185 Fair Haven: 364 362 Farmingdale: 120 118 Freehold Borough: 1341 1337 Freehold Township: 2881 2871 Hazlet: 1603 1592 Highlands: 308 308 Holmdel: 1276 1273 Howell: 4226 4213 Interlaken: 66 65 Keansburg: 929 925 Keyport: 566 561 Lake Como: 128 127 Little Silver: 482 477 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3573 3560 Manalapan: 3255 3249 Manasquan: 444 441 Marlboro: 2811 2795 Matawan: 890 886 Middletown: 4930 4909 Millstone Township: 719 715 Monmouth Beach: 272 272 Neptune City: 416 415 Neptune Township: 2768 2763 Ocean: 2483 2474 Oceanport: 522 521 Red Bank: 1469 1467 Roosevelt: 47 47 Rumson: 538 534 Sea Bright: 122 121 Sea Girt: 147 147 Shrewsbury Borough: 464 464 Shrewsbury Township: 90 90 Spring Lake: 196 195 Spring Lake Heights: 334 330 Tinton Falls: 1414 1403 Union Beach: 443 440 Upper Freehold: 451 447 Wall: 2098 2088 West Long Branch: 945 939 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.