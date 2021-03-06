Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 6, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Mar 5-Mar Aberdeen: 1487 1475 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1374 1370 Atlantic Highlands: 255 255 Avon-by-the-Sea: 162 160 Belmar: 433 432 Bradley Beach: 293 293 Brielle: 469 464 Colts Neck: 814 813 Deal: 243 243 Eatontown: 1332 1323 Englishtown: 185 184 Fair Haven: 362 359 Farmingdale: 118 118 Freehold Borough: 1337 1330 Freehold Township: 2871 2863 Hazlet: 1592 1586 Highlands: 308 307 Holmdel: 1273 1273 Howell: 4213 4204 Interlaken: 65 65 Keansburg: 925 919 Keyport: 561 558 Lake Como: 127 127 Little Silver: 477 477 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3560 3540 Manalapan: 3249 3235 Manasquan: 441 441 Marlboro: 2795 2785 Matawan: 886 882 Middletown: 4909 4886 Millstone Township: 715 714 Monmouth Beach: 272 270 Neptune City: 415 413 Neptune Township: 2763 2754 Ocean: 2474 2467 Oceanport: 521 521 Red Bank: 1467 1463 Roosevelt: 47 46 Rumson: 534 531 Sea Bright: 121 121 Sea Girt: 147 146 Shrewsbury Borough: 464 463 Shrewsbury Township: 90 90 Spring Lake: 195 195 Spring Lake Heights: 330 330 Tinton Falls: 1403 1402 Union Beach: 440 437 Upper Freehold: 447 446 Wall: 2088 2079 West Long Branch: 939 936 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.