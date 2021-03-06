AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 6, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Mar    

5-Mar

Aberdeen:

1487

1475

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1374

1370

Atlantic Highlands:

255

255

Avon-by-the-Sea:

162

160

Belmar:

433

432

Bradley Beach:

293

293

Brielle:

469

464

Colts Neck:

814

813

Deal:

243

243

Eatontown:

1332

1323

Englishtown:

185

184

Fair Haven:

362

359

Farmingdale:

118

118

Freehold Borough:

1337

1330

Freehold Township:

2871

2863

Hazlet:

1592

1586

Highlands:

308

307

Holmdel:

1273

1273

Howell:

4213

4204

Interlaken:

65

65

Keansburg:

925

919

Keyport:

561

558

Lake Como:

127

127

Little Silver:

477

477

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3560

3540

Manalapan:

3249

3235

Manasquan:

441

441

Marlboro:

2795

2785

Matawan:

886

882

Middletown:

4909

4886

Millstone Township:

715

714

Monmouth Beach:

272

270

Neptune City:

415

413

Neptune Township:

2763

2754

Ocean:

2474

2467

Oceanport:

521

521

Red Bank:

1467

1463

Roosevelt:

47

46

Rumson:

534

531

Sea Bright:

121

121

Sea Girt:

147

146

Shrewsbury Borough:

464

463

Shrewsbury Township:

90

90

Spring Lake:

195

195

Spring Lake Heights:

330

330

Tinton Falls:

1403

1402

Union Beach:

440

437

Upper Freehold:

447

446

Wall:

2088

2079

West Long Branch:

939

936

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

