AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 314 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 5, there are 314 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Mar   

4-Mar

Aberdeen:

1475

1458

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1370

1359

Atlantic Highlands:

255

254

Avon-by-the-Sea:

160

161

Belmar:

432

429

Bradley Beach:

293

291

Brielle:

464

462

Colts Neck:

813

809

Deal:

243

239

Eatontown:

1323

1313

Englishtown:

184

182

Fair Haven:

359

352

Farmingdale:

118

118

Freehold Borough:

1330

1327

Freehold Township:

2863

2832

Hazlet:

1586

1572

Highlands:

307

303

Holmdel:

1273

1264

Howell:

4204

4173

Interlaken:

65

65

Keansburg:

919

912

Keyport:

558

550

Lake Como:

127

126

Little Silver:

477

468

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3540

3512

Manalapan:

3235

3218

Manasquan:

441

439

Marlboro:

2785

2767

Matawan:

882

875

Middletown:

4886

4839

Millstone Township:

714

708

Monmouth Beach:

270

266

Neptune City:

413

406

Neptune Township:

2754

2731

Ocean:

2467

2437

Oceanport:

521

516

Red Bank:

1463

1458

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

531

526

Sea Bright:

121

119

Sea Girt:

146

146

Shrewsbury Borough:

463

460

Shrewsbury Township:

90

89

Spring Lake:

195

193

Spring Lake Heights:

330

327

Tinton Falls:

1402

1393

Union Beach:

437

434

Upper Freehold:

446

444

Wall:

2079

2064

West Long Branch:

936

925

Unknown:

0

6

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.