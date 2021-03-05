Monmouth County has 314 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 5, there are 314 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Mar 4-Mar Aberdeen: 1475 1458 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1370 1359 Atlantic Highlands: 255 254 Avon-by-the-Sea: 160 161 Belmar: 432 429 Bradley Beach: 293 291 Brielle: 464 462 Colts Neck: 813 809 Deal: 243 239 Eatontown: 1323 1313 Englishtown: 184 182 Fair Haven: 359 352 Farmingdale: 118 118 Freehold Borough: 1330 1327 Freehold Township: 2863 2832 Hazlet: 1586 1572 Highlands: 307 303 Holmdel: 1273 1264 Howell: 4204 4173 Interlaken: 65 65 Keansburg: 919 912 Keyport: 558 550 Lake Como: 127 126 Little Silver: 477 468 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3540 3512 Manalapan: 3235 3218 Manasquan: 441 439 Marlboro: 2785 2767 Matawan: 882 875 Middletown: 4886 4839 Millstone Township: 714 708 Monmouth Beach: 270 266 Neptune City: 413 406 Neptune Township: 2754 2731 Ocean: 2467 2437 Oceanport: 521 516 Red Bank: 1463 1458 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 531 526 Sea Bright: 121 119 Sea Girt: 146 146 Shrewsbury Borough: 463 460 Shrewsbury Township: 90 89 Spring Lake: 195 193 Spring Lake Heights: 330 327 Tinton Falls: 1402 1393 Union Beach: 437 434 Upper Freehold: 446 444 Wall: 2079 2064 West Long Branch: 936 925 Unknown: 0 6

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.