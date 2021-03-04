AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 255 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 4, there are 255 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-Mar

3-Mar

Aberdeen:

1458

1452

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

98

98

Asbury Park:

1359

1354

Atlantic Highlands:

254

252

Avon-by-the-Sea:

161

161

Belmar:

429

428

Bradley Beach:

291

291

Brielle:

462

461

Colts Neck:

809

807

Deal:

239

238

Eatontown:

1313

1310

Englishtown:

182

182

Fair Haven:

352

349

Farmingdale:

118

116

Freehold Borough:

1327

1324

Freehold Township:

2832

2822

Hazlet:

1572

1565

Highlands:

303

301

Holmdel:

1264

1259

Howell:

4173

4151

Interlaken:

65

64

Keansburg:

912

909

Keyport:

550

549

Lake Como:

126

125

Little Silver:

468

466

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3512

3492

Manalapan:

3218

3201

Manasquan:

439

433

Marlboro:

2767

2756

Matawan:

875

870

Middletown:

4839

4817

Millstone Township:

708

705

Monmouth Beach:

266

265

Neptune City:

406

405

Neptune Township:

2731

2715

Ocean:

2437

2417

Oceanport:

516

512

Red Bank:

1458

1452

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

526

523

Sea Bright:

119

118

Sea Girt:

146

146

Shrewsbury Borough:

460

459

Shrewsbury Township:

89

89

Spring Lake:

193

191

Spring Lake Heights:

327

327

Tinton Falls:

1393

1385

Union Beach:

434

426

Upper Freehold:

444

443

Wall:

2064

2055

West Long Branch:

925

919

Unknown:

6

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.