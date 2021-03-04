Monmouth County has 255 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 4, there are 255 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Mar 3-Mar Aberdeen: 1458 1452 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1359 1354 Atlantic Highlands: 254 252 Avon-by-the-Sea: 161 161 Belmar: 429 428 Bradley Beach: 291 291 Brielle: 462 461 Colts Neck: 809 807 Deal: 239 238 Eatontown: 1313 1310 Englishtown: 182 182 Fair Haven: 352 349 Farmingdale: 118 116 Freehold Borough: 1327 1324 Freehold Township: 2832 2822 Hazlet: 1572 1565 Highlands: 303 301 Holmdel: 1264 1259 Howell: 4173 4151 Interlaken: 65 64 Keansburg: 912 909 Keyport: 550 549 Lake Como: 126 125 Little Silver: 468 466 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3512 3492 Manalapan: 3218 3201 Manasquan: 439 433 Marlboro: 2767 2756 Matawan: 875 870 Middletown: 4839 4817 Millstone Township: 708 705 Monmouth Beach: 266 265 Neptune City: 406 405 Neptune Township: 2731 2715 Ocean: 2437 2417 Oceanport: 516 512 Red Bank: 1458 1452 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 526 523 Sea Bright: 119 118 Sea Girt: 146 146 Shrewsbury Borough: 460 459 Shrewsbury Township: 89 89 Spring Lake: 193 191 Spring Lake Heights: 327 327 Tinton Falls: 1393 1385 Union Beach: 434 426 Upper Freehold: 444 443 Wall: 2064 2055 West Long Branch: 925 919 Unknown: 6 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.