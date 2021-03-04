Gas Prices Creep Higher

March 4, 2021
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $61.28
New Jersey gas average at $2.86 today, up a penny overnight and up 7 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $2.74 today, up a penny overnight and up 7 cents in the last week.
|
Today's Average
|
One Week Ago
|
One Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
National
|
$2.74
|
$2.67
|
$2.44
|
$2.41
|
New Jersey
|
$2.86
|
$2.79
|
$2.57
|
$2.47
|
Trenton
|
$2.91
|
$2.83
|
$2.62
|
$2.54
|
Cape May County
|
$2.91
|
$2.82
|
$2.62
|
$2.44
|
Burlington
|
$2.85
|
$2.76
|
$2.55
|
$2.37
|
Middlesex, Somerset,
|
$2.88
|
$2.82
|
$2.59
|
$2.50
|
Monmouth, Ocean Counties
|
$2.88
|
$2.81
|
$2.60
|
$2.49
|
Pennsylvania
|
$2.95
|
$2.92
|
$2.73
|
$2.61
|
New York
|
$2.80
|
$2.73
|
$2.53
|
$2.58