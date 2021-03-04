AHHerald Search

Gas Prices Creep Higher

Details
Category: News
AAA Mid-Atlantic

March 4, 2021
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $61.28

New Jersey gas average at $2.86 today, up a penny overnight and up 7 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $2.74 today, up a penny overnight and up 7 cents in the last week. 

 

Today's Average

One Week Ago

One Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$2.74

$2.67

$2.44

$2.41

New Jersey

$2.86

$2.79

$2.57

$2.47

Trenton

$2.91

$2.83

$2.62

$2.54

Cape May County

$2.91

$2.82

$2.62

$2.44

Burlington

$2.85

$2.76

$2.55

$2.37

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.88

$2.82

$2.59

$2.50

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.88

$2.81

$2.60

$2.49

Pennsylvania

$2.95

$2.92

$2.73

$2.61

New York

$2.80

$2.73

$2.53

$2.58

