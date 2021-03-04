Monmouth Medical Center Partnering with Monmouth University on Community Blood Drive March 8

Long Branch, N.J. – Monmouth Medical Center is partnering with Monmouth University for a community blood and platelet drive on Monday, March 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rebecca Stafford Student Center, Anacon Hall, second floor on the university’s West Long Branch campus.

The inventory of available blood for those in need is critically low. As an unintended consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood supply has been negatively impacted, and the community’s help is needed to build a safe and robust supply of blood for patients.

“The American Red Cross recently shared a very alarming development in the stability of the local blood supply that could affect some hospitals’ ability to schedule non-emergent procedures that require ‘blood on hand’ to ensure that trauma and other emergency situations can be adequately covered,” says Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. “The expectation is that this critical shortage, especially of type O, will continue well into March; we urge all eligible donors to consider supporting this crucial drive.”

“Donating blood and platelets helps to ensure a sustained and secure supply for hospital patients in need; it is a simple, selfless act that takes less than an hour and helps save the lives of those in our community,” he adds. “We also want to stress all of the measures being taken to ensure the safety of all donors, including pre-screening upon entry, mandatory masking and physical distancing of stations, enhanced cleaning protocols, and refreshments given at bedside.”

Appointments can be made by calling 732-235-8100, ext. 221 or 248. Please bring photo identification and be sure to eat and drink prior to donating. Medical eligibility questions should be referred to 732-235-8100, ext. 221 or 248. Jersey Mike’s subs will be provided, and all donors will receive a T-shirt and be entered into a raffle drawing to win a $50 gift card. Platelet donors will also be given a $10 gift card.