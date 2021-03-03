Monmouth County has 274 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 3, there are 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Mar 2-Mar Aberdeen: 1452 1448 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 98 97 Asbury Park: 1354 1349 Atlantic Highlands: 252 252 Avon-by-the-Sea: 161 160 Belmar: 428 429 Bradley Beach: 291 287 Brielle: 461 459 Colts Neck: 807 806 Deal: 238 238 Eatontown: 1310 1311 Englishtown: 182 180 Fair Haven: 349 349 Farmingdale: 116 116 Freehold Borough: 1324 1316 Freehold Township: 2822 2813 Hazlet: 1565 1556 Highlands: 301 299 Holmdel: 1259 1257 Howell: 4151 4142 Interlaken: 64 64 Keansburg: 909 909 Keyport: 549 547 Lake Como: 125 125 Little Silver: 466 463 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3492 3488 Manalapan: 3201 3193 Manasquan: 433 430 Marlboro: 2756 2747 Matawan: 870 868 Middletown: 4817 4790 Millstone Township: 705 702 Monmouth Beach: 265 264 Neptune City: 405 402 Neptune Township: 2715 2715 Ocean: 2417 2405 Oceanport: 512 511 Red Bank: 1452 1447 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 523 518 Sea Bright: 118 117 Sea Girt: 146 145 Shrewsbury Borough: 459 459 Shrewsbury Township: 89 87 Spring Lake: 191 190 Spring Lake Heights: 327 327 Tinton Falls: 1385 1383 Union Beach: 426 424 Upper Freehold: 443 443 Wall: 2055 2043 West Long Branch: 919 917 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.