Monmouth County has 274 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 3, there are 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Mar    

2-Mar

Aberdeen:

1452

1448

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

98

97

Asbury Park:

1354

1349

Atlantic Highlands:

252

252

Avon-by-the-Sea:

161

160

Belmar:

428

429

Bradley Beach:

291

287

Brielle:

461

459

Colts Neck:

807

806

Deal:

238

238

Eatontown:

1310

1311

Englishtown:

182

180

Fair Haven:

349

349

Farmingdale:

116

116

Freehold Borough:

1324

1316

Freehold Township:

2822

2813

Hazlet:

1565

1556

Highlands:

301

299

Holmdel:

1259

1257

Howell:

4151

4142

Interlaken:

64

64

Keansburg:

909

909

Keyport:

549

547

Lake Como:

125

125

Little Silver:

466

463

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3492

3488

Manalapan:

3201

3193

Manasquan:

433

430

Marlboro:

2756

2747

Matawan:

870

868

Middletown:

4817

4790

Millstone Township:

705

702

Monmouth Beach:

265

264

Neptune City:

405

402

Neptune Township:

2715

2715

Ocean:

2417

2405

Oceanport:

512

511

Red Bank:

1452

1447

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

523

518

Sea Bright:

118

117

Sea Girt:

146

145

Shrewsbury Borough:

459

459

Shrewsbury Township:

89

87

Spring Lake:

191

190

Spring Lake Heights:

327

327

Tinton Falls:

1385

1383

Union Beach:

426

424

Upper Freehold:

443

443

Wall:

2055

2043

West Long Branch:

919

917

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

