Trinity Hall Establishes Fund for Financial Aid in Honor of Retiring Founding Head of School

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – Trinity Hall announces the establishment of “Mary's Fund for the Girls: Now and Forever,” a new financial aid and endowment fund for Trinity Hall students that honors the 30-year career of founding head of school Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo, who will retire in June 2021.

Under Sciarrillo’s leadership, Trinity Hall has grown from a brand-new, small school with 30 students to a prestigious institution of more than 300 students with a national profile, award-winning academic, arts and athletics programming, and graduates who are accepted to the most competitive colleges, universities and honors programs in the country. Sciarrillo wishes to ensure a Trinity Hall education continues to be accessible to families at all income levels.

“Since our inception, Trinity Hall has made every effort to assist families with the cost of education,” said Sciarrillo. “I am grateful for the support of our generous community that is helping to make that possible for years to come.”

While donors can contribute directly to “Mary's Fund for the Girls,” the Trinity Hall community is further celebrating Sciarrillo's retirement by holding a virtual racing event that will directly support the new fund. Online registration is now open for Mary on the Run! RUN at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Anywhere/TrinityHall. Racing options include a 5k, 10k, combined option, and children’s race. Members of the Trinity Hall and greater community are encouraged to participate. Official race times should be recorded and submitted between March 12 and April 11, 2021. Visit trinityhallnj.org for more information about Mary’s Fund for the Girls: Now and Forever, the Mary on the Run! RUN, and race sponsorships.



