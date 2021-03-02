AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 255 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 2, there are 255 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

2-Mar

1-Mar

Aberdeen:

1448

1441

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

97

96

Asbury Park:

1349

1341

Atlantic Highlands:

252

251

Avon-by-the-Sea:

160

160

Belmar:

429

428

Bradley Beach:

287

282

Brielle:

459

459

Colts Neck:

806

799

Deal:

238

238

Eatontown:

1311

1308

Englishtown:

180

179

Fair Haven:

349

345

Farmingdale:

116

113

Freehold Borough:

1316

1308

Freehold Township:

2813

2793

Hazlet:

1556

1545

Highlands:

299

295

Holmdel:

1257

1246

Howell:

4142

4096

Interlaken:

64

64

Keansburg:

909

897

Keyport:

547

545

Lake Como:

125

124

Little Silver:

463

460

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3488

3470

Manalapan:

3193

3173

Manasquan:

430

426

Marlboro:

2747

2730

Matawan:

868

856

Middletown:

4790

4760

Millstone Township:

702

699

Monmouth Beach:

264

264

Neptune City:

402

399

Neptune Township:

2715

2691

Ocean:

2405

2392

Oceanport:

511

503

Red Bank:

1447

1440

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

518

511

Sea Bright:

117

116

Sea Girt:

145

145

Shrewsbury Borough:

459

456

Shrewsbury Township:

87

85

Spring Lake:

190

189

Spring Lake Heights:

327

327

Tinton Falls:

1383

1378

Union Beach:

424

420

Upper Freehold:

443

441

Wall:

2043

2029

West Long Branch:

917

914

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.