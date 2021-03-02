Monmouth County has 255 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 2, there are 255 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Mar 1-Mar Aberdeen: 1448 1441 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 97 96 Asbury Park: 1349 1341 Atlantic Highlands: 252 251 Avon-by-the-Sea: 160 160 Belmar: 429 428 Bradley Beach: 287 282 Brielle: 459 459 Colts Neck: 806 799 Deal: 238 238 Eatontown: 1311 1308 Englishtown: 180 179 Fair Haven: 349 345 Farmingdale: 116 113 Freehold Borough: 1316 1308 Freehold Township: 2813 2793 Hazlet: 1556 1545 Highlands: 299 295 Holmdel: 1257 1246 Howell: 4142 4096 Interlaken: 64 64 Keansburg: 909 897 Keyport: 547 545 Lake Como: 125 124 Little Silver: 463 460 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3488 3470 Manalapan: 3193 3173 Manasquan: 430 426 Marlboro: 2747 2730 Matawan: 868 856 Middletown: 4790 4760 Millstone Township: 702 699 Monmouth Beach: 264 264 Neptune City: 402 399 Neptune Township: 2715 2691 Ocean: 2405 2392 Oceanport: 511 503 Red Bank: 1447 1440 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 518 511 Sea Bright: 117 116 Sea Girt: 145 145 Shrewsbury Borough: 459 456 Shrewsbury Township: 87 85 Spring Lake: 190 189 Spring Lake Heights: 327 327 Tinton Falls: 1383 1378 Union Beach: 424 420 Upper Freehold: 443 441 Wall: 2043 2029 West Long Branch: 917 914 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.