Monmouth County has 249 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 1, there are 249 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 51,799. As of March 1, there are 258 hospitalized, 44 in intensive care (ICU) and 30 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, March 2 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Mar 28-Feb Aberdeen: 1441 1430 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 96 95 Asbury Park: 1341 1338 Atlantic Highlands: 251 250 Avon-by-the-Sea: 160 159 Belmar: 428 426 Bradley Beach: 282 283 Brielle: 459 457 Colts Neck: 799 794 Deal: 238 238 Eatontown: 1308 1305 Englishtown: 179 179 Fair Haven: 345 343 Farmingdale: 113 112 Freehold Borough: 1308 1302 Freehold Township: 2793 2781 Hazlet: 1545 1533 Highlands: 295 293 Holmdel: 1246 1233 Howell: 4096 4074 Interlaken: 64 64 Keansburg: 897 890 Keyport: 545 539 Lake Como: 124 124 Little Silver: 460 458 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3470 3449 Manalapan: 3173 3161 Manasquan: 426 424 Marlboro: 2730 2725 Matawan: 856 849 Middletown: 4760 4737 Millstone Township: 699 695 Monmouth Beach: 264 263 Neptune City: 399 400 Neptune Township: 2691 2677 Ocean: 2392 2375 Oceanport: 503 502 Red Bank: 1440 1439 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 511 511 Sea Bright: 116 113 Sea Girt: 145 143 Shrewsbury Borough: 456 454 Shrewsbury Township: 85 85 Spring Lake: 189 189 Spring Lake Heights: 327 326 Tinton Falls: 1378 1374 Union Beach: 420 416 Upper Freehold: 441 441 Wall: 2029 2016 West Long Branch: 914 914 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.