Monmouth County has 249 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 1, there are 249 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 51,799. As of March 1, there are 258 hospitalized, 44 in intensive care (ICU) and 30 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, March 2 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Mar    

28-Feb

Aberdeen:

1441

1430

Allenhurst:

59

59

Allentown:

96

95

Asbury Park:

1341

1338

Atlantic Highlands:

251

250

Avon-by-the-Sea:

160

159

Belmar:

428

426

Bradley Beach:

282

283

Brielle:

459

457

Colts Neck:

799

794

Deal:

238

238

Eatontown:

1308

1305

Englishtown:

179

179

Fair Haven:

345

343

Farmingdale:

113

112

Freehold Borough:

1308

1302

Freehold Township:

2793

2781

Hazlet:

1545

1533

Highlands:

295

293

Holmdel:

1246

1233

Howell:

4096

4074

Interlaken:

64

64

Keansburg:

897

890

Keyport:

545

539

Lake Como:

124

124

Little Silver:

460

458

Loch Arbour:

22

22

Long Branch:

3470

3449

Manalapan:

3173

3161

Manasquan:

426

424

Marlboro:

2730

2725

Matawan:

856

849

Middletown:

4760

4737

Millstone Township:

699

695

Monmouth Beach:

264

263

Neptune City:

399

400

Neptune Township:

2691

2677

Ocean:

2392

2375

Oceanport:

503

502

Red Bank:

1440

1439

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

511

511

Sea Bright:

116

113

Sea Girt:

145

143

Shrewsbury Borough:

456

454

Shrewsbury Township:

85

85

Spring Lake:

189

189

Spring Lake Heights:

327

326

Tinton Falls:

1378

1374

Union Beach:

420

416

Upper Freehold:

441

441

Wall:

2029

2016

West Long Branch:

914

914

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

