Monmouth County has 274 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 27, there are 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

nformation about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Feb 26-Feb Aberdeen: 1427 1422 Allenhurst: 60 59 Allentown: 95 94 Asbury Park: 1331 1321 Atlantic Highlands: 249 249 Avon-by-the-Sea: 159 158 Belmar: 426 420 Bradley Beach: 283 281 Brielle: 456 454 Colts Neck: 791 786 Deal: 238 239 Eatontown: 1306 1295 Englishtown: 179 178 Fair Haven: 340 337 Farmingdale: 112 110 Freehold Borough: 1302 1298 Freehold Township: 2780 2774 Hazlet: 1520 1507 Highlands: 289 287 Holmdel: 1229 1215 Howell: 4059 4031 Interlaken: 64 64 Keansburg: 889 882 Keyport: 539 535 Lake Como: 123 123 Little Silver: 458 454 Loch Arbour: 21 19 Long Branch: 3449 3428 Manalapan: 3159 3147 Manasquan: 424 421 Marlboro: 2724 2702 Matawan: 845 840 Middletown: 4725 4673 Millstone Township: 693 691 Monmouth Beach: 263 262 Neptune City: 397 396 Neptune Township: 2671 2659 Ocean: 2360 2342 Oceanport: 502 500 Red Bank: 1434 1433 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 511 509 Sea Bright: 112 111 Sea Girt: 143 143 Shrewsbury Borough: 453 450 Shrewsbury Township: 85 85 Spring Lake: 189 189 Spring Lake Heights: 325 324 Tinton Falls: 1368 1355 Union Beach: 415 411 Upper Freehold: 441 438 Wall: 2013 2001 West Long Branch: 914 911 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.