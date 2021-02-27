AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 274 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 27, there are 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

nformation about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Feb    

26-Feb

Aberdeen:

1427

1422

Allenhurst:

60

59

Allentown:

95

94

Asbury Park:

1331

1321

Atlantic Highlands:

249

249

Avon-by-the-Sea:

159

158

Belmar:

426

420

Bradley Beach:

283

281

Brielle:

456

454

Colts Neck:

791

786

Deal:

238

239

Eatontown:

1306

1295

Englishtown:

179

178

Fair Haven:

340

337

Farmingdale:

112

110

Freehold Borough:

1302

1298

Freehold Township:

2780

2774

Hazlet:

1520

1507

Highlands:

289

287

Holmdel:

1229

1215

Howell:

4059

4031

Interlaken:

64

64

Keansburg:

889

882

Keyport:

539

535

Lake Como:

123

123

Little Silver:

458

454

Loch Arbour:

21

19

Long Branch:

3449

3428

Manalapan:

3159

3147

Manasquan:

424

421

Marlboro:

2724

2702

Matawan:

845

840

Middletown:

4725

4673

Millstone Township:

693

691

Monmouth Beach:

263

262

Neptune City:

397

396

Neptune Township:

2671

2659

Ocean:

2360

2342

Oceanport:

502

500

Red Bank:

1434

1433

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

511

509

Sea Bright:

112

111

Sea Girt:

143

143

Shrewsbury Borough:

453

450

Shrewsbury Township:

85

85

Spring Lake:

189

189

Spring Lake Heights:

325

324

Tinton Falls:

1368

1355

Union Beach:

415

411

Upper Freehold:

441

438

Wall:

2013

2001

West Long Branch:

914

911

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

