Former Long Branch Teacher Facing Additional Sexual Assault Charges

FREEHOLD – A former Long Branch teacher has now been charged with sexually assaulting multiple elementary school children, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On February 14, 2021, Gustavo Barrientos, a former elementary school teacher in the Long Branch School District and the Red Bank Charter School was charged with sexually assaulting a 10 year old student.

As a result of the continued joint investigation of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Long Branch Police Department, Barrientos has now been charged with sexually assaulting multiple other elementary school children.

Gustavo Barrientos, 53, of Tinton Falls, is currently being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.

Investigators are still seeking additional information about Barrientos’ activities. Anyone with any information please contact Detective Sergeant Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau at 800-533-7443.or Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

The case is assigned to Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Office’s Special Victims Bureau.