Monmouth County has 308 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 26, there are 308 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

onmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Feb    

25-Feb

Aberdeen:

1422

1402

Allenhurst:

59

58

Allentown:

94

93

Asbury Park:

1321

1315

Atlantic Highlands:

249

247

Avon-by-the-Sea:

158

155

Belmar:

420

417

Bradley Beach:

281

280

Brielle:

454

452

Colts Neck:

786

784

Deal:

239

236

Eatontown:

1295

1293

Englishtown:

178

177

Fair Haven:

337

334

Farmingdale:

110

108

Freehold Borough:

1298

1295

Freehold Township:

2774

2761

Hazlet:

1507

1492

Highlands:

287

286

Holmdel:

1215

1209

Howell:

4031

4002

Interlaken:

64

64

Keansburg:

882

878

Keyport:

535

534

Lake Como:

123

122

Little Silver:

454

450

Loch Arbour:

19

18

Long Branch:

3428

3404

Manalapan:

3147

3126

Manasquan:

421

420

Marlboro:

2702

2690

Matawan:

840

837

Middletown:

4673

4640

Millstone Township:

691

688

Monmouth Beach:

262

262

Neptune City:

396

395

Neptune Township:

2659

2637

Ocean:

2342

2335

Oceanport:

500

497

Red Bank:

1433

1428

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

509

500

Sea Bright:

111

110

Sea Girt:

143

143

Shrewsbury Borough:

450

449

Shrewsbury Township:

85

84

Spring Lake:

189

187

Spring Lake Heights:

324

324

Tinton Falls:

1355

1353

Union Beach:

411

409

Upper Freehold:

438

438

Wall:

2001

1984

West Long Branch:

911

906

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

