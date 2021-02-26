Monmouth County has 308 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 26, there are 308 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

onmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Feb 25-Feb Aberdeen: 1422 1402 Allenhurst: 59 58 Allentown: 94 93 Asbury Park: 1321 1315 Atlantic Highlands: 249 247 Avon-by-the-Sea: 158 155 Belmar: 420 417 Bradley Beach: 281 280 Brielle: 454 452 Colts Neck: 786 784 Deal: 239 236 Eatontown: 1295 1293 Englishtown: 178 177 Fair Haven: 337 334 Farmingdale: 110 108 Freehold Borough: 1298 1295 Freehold Township: 2774 2761 Hazlet: 1507 1492 Highlands: 287 286 Holmdel: 1215 1209 Howell: 4031 4002 Interlaken: 64 64 Keansburg: 882 878 Keyport: 535 534 Lake Como: 123 122 Little Silver: 454 450 Loch Arbour: 19 18 Long Branch: 3428 3404 Manalapan: 3147 3126 Manasquan: 421 420 Marlboro: 2702 2690 Matawan: 840 837 Middletown: 4673 4640 Millstone Township: 691 688 Monmouth Beach: 262 262 Neptune City: 396 395 Neptune Township: 2659 2637 Ocean: 2342 2335 Oceanport: 500 497 Red Bank: 1433 1428 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 509 500 Sea Bright: 111 110 Sea Girt: 143 143 Shrewsbury Borough: 450 449 Shrewsbury Township: 85 84 Spring Lake: 189 187 Spring Lake Heights: 324 324 Tinton Falls: 1355 1353 Union Beach: 411 409 Upper Freehold: 438 438 Wall: 2001 1984 West Long Branch: 911 906 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.