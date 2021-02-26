Sandy Hook Foundation Hires Laurie Bratone as Director of Development

FORT HANCOCK, NJ - The Sandy Hook Foundation, the nonprofit Official Friends Group of the National Park Service at Sandy Hook, has appointed Laurie Bratone as Director of Development, effective February 15, 2021. Ms. Bratone will be responsible for advancing philanthropic efforts of the Foundation, supporting its mission to enhance the visitor experience at Sandy Hook, a unit of Gateway National Recreation Area.

Sandy Hook provides a vast menu of resources for all park visitors, including outdoor sports and recreation enthusiasts; naturalists eager to discover abundant flora and fauna; history buffs revisiting the Army’s activities and impact at Fort Hancock (a National Historic Landmark); and all those who love the miles of ocean and bayside beaches. The Foundation plays an important role in support of the park pursuing programs and projects that make visitors’ experiences better. “Given its resources, Sandy Hook provides unique opportunities for a variety of activities in a safe and healthy environment. I look forward to helping enhance public engagement opportunities year-round, so visitors can enjoy all Sandy Hook has to offer,” says Bratone.

“The Sandy Hook Foundation proudly welcomes Laurie Bratone to our staff. Her vast nonprofit experience and unique local perspective will strengthen our role within the community and enhance our partnership with the National Park Service,” says Patricia Alcaro, President of The Sandy Hook Foundation.

Ms. Bratone has successfully furthered the mission of both regional and local nonprofit organizations as a development professional for over 25 years, including roles with the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island in Manhattan, the American Littoral Society on Sandy Hook, and the Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold, NJ. She is a Monmouth County native and has lived in Fair Haven for the past 19 years with her husband and three children.

For more information about The Sandy Hook Foundation, please visit https://www.sandyhooknj.org or call 732-291-7733.