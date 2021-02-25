AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 340 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 25, there are 340 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Feb

24-Feb

Aberdeen:

1402

1389

Allenhurst:

58

58

Allentown:

93

93

Asbury Park:

1315

1310

Atlantic Highlands:

247

247

Avon-by-the-Sea:

155

155

Belmar:

417

410

Bradley Beach:

280

279

Brielle:

452

452

Colts Neck:

784

777

Deal:

236

235

Eatontown:

1293

1277

Englishtown:

177

176

Fair Haven:

334

332

Farmingdale:

108

106

Freehold Borough:

1295

1288

Freehold Township:

2761

2744

Hazlet:

1492

1480

Highlands:

286

283

Holmdel:

1209

1203

Howell:

4002

3977

Interlaken:

64

59

Keansburg:

878

875

Keyport:

534

526

Lake Como:

122

122

Little Silver:

450

447

Loch Arbour:

18

17

Long Branch:

3404

3393

Manalapan:

3126

3104

Manasquan:

420

418

Marlboro:

2690

2677

Matawan:

837

833

Middletown:

4640

4608

Millstone Township:

688

681

Monmouth Beach:

262

252

Neptune City:

395

391

Neptune Township:

2637

2618

Ocean:

2335

2317

Oceanport:

497

496

Red Bank:

1428

1422

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

500

499

Sea Bright:

110

109

Sea Girt:

143

143

Shrewsbury Borough:

449

448

Shrewsbury Township:

84

84

Spring Lake:

187

187

Spring Lake Heights:

324

323

Tinton Falls:

1353

1343

Union Beach:

409

405

Upper Freehold:

438

432

Wall:

1984

1972

West Long Branch:

906

897

Unknown:

0

6

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

