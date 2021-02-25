Monmouth County has 340 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 25, there are 340 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Feb 24-Feb Aberdeen: 1402 1389 Allenhurst: 58 58 Allentown: 93 93 Asbury Park: 1315 1310 Atlantic Highlands: 247 247 Avon-by-the-Sea: 155 155 Belmar: 417 410 Bradley Beach: 280 279 Brielle: 452 452 Colts Neck: 784 777 Deal: 236 235 Eatontown: 1293 1277 Englishtown: 177 176 Fair Haven: 334 332 Farmingdale: 108 106 Freehold Borough: 1295 1288 Freehold Township: 2761 2744 Hazlet: 1492 1480 Highlands: 286 283 Holmdel: 1209 1203 Howell: 4002 3977 Interlaken: 64 59 Keansburg: 878 875 Keyport: 534 526 Lake Como: 122 122 Little Silver: 450 447 Loch Arbour: 18 17 Long Branch: 3404 3393 Manalapan: 3126 3104 Manasquan: 420 418 Marlboro: 2690 2677 Matawan: 837 833 Middletown: 4640 4608 Millstone Township: 688 681 Monmouth Beach: 262 252 Neptune City: 395 391 Neptune Township: 2637 2618 Ocean: 2335 2317 Oceanport: 497 496 Red Bank: 1428 1422 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 500 499 Sea Bright: 110 109 Sea Girt: 143 143 Shrewsbury Borough: 449 448 Shrewsbury Township: 84 84 Spring Lake: 187 187 Spring Lake Heights: 324 323 Tinton Falls: 1353 1343 Union Beach: 409 405 Upper Freehold: 438 432 Wall: 1984 1972 West Long Branch: 906 897 Unknown: 0 6

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.