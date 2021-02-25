Lorenson Family Cleared Several Middletown Fire Hydrants Following Storms

On the cold winter days of February 2, 3, 4, 19, 20 and 21 the Lorenson Boys, Mario and Thomas lead by their father Michael Lorenson Jr. donned DOT approved traffic safety vests right after school and headed out with the thoughts of doing something great for their community. The family team dug out fire hydrants for three of the Middletown Townships eleven fire company department (Belford Engine Fire Company, Independent Fire Company of Belford and Middletown Fire Company No.1).

This small act of kindness lead them to track down just over 660 fire hydrants in residential neighborhoods over those 6 days and uncovered about 200 plowed-in or snow-covered hydrants in the Middletown, Belford, Minisink, Sunken City, Bamm Hollow, Sleepy Hollow, Belford Seaport, Chapel Hill, Belford Heights, Ivy Hill, Fairview, Oak Hill, communities along the Navesink River and an area known to many as Bird Jungle.

This 5-minute selfless act at just 1 fire hydrant helps protect about 20 or more families and their homes as well as saves firefighters’ valuable time acquiring and securing a water source in the event of a fire. The Lorenson family has been clearing fire hydrants after every significant snow storm since 2018 and while they may no longer be in the Boy Scouts of America, Mario and Tommy still believe in doing a “good turn daily,” regardless of weather, for the people of their community.

Overall total man hours for the 6 days: 75