April Fire Elections and May Municipal Elections Will be Conducted In-Person

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising all registered voters that the upcoming April 20 Fire Elections and May 11 Municipal Elections will be conducted in the normal course per New Jersey law. The following towns will hold Fire Elections on April 20: Aberdeen, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Howell, Manalapan, Manasquan, Marlboro, Neptune Township, and Ocean Township. On May 11, the Borough of Monmouth Beach will hold its May Municipal Election.

These spring elections will have in-person voting at polling locations with the use of voting machines.

According to the Governor, “all in-person polling places will adhere to proper health and safety protocols, including face coverings, social distancing, and frequent sanitization.”

The option to receive a mail-in ballot is also available if a voter does not wish to vote in person.

“Voting by mail provides a simple and convenient way to vote early,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Especially during this COVID-19 health crisis, it is important to remember that any registered voter can vote by mail for any reason.”

Voters who are already on the permanent vote by mail list will automatically receive mail-in ballots without any further action needed. If a voter is not on the permanent vote by mail list but wishes to receive a mail-in ballot, the voter can request a ballot by filling out and sending a Vote by Mail Ballot Application to the Clerk of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold.

A voter may apply for a mail-in ballot by mail up to 7 days prior to the election. An application can be filed in person at the Clerk of Elections Office until 3 p.m. the day before the election.

Vote by Mail Ballot Applications can be downloaded from the Monmouth County Elections Website, monmouthcountyvotes.com, or on our free Monmouth County Votes Mobile App. Voters can also call the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790 to request an application.

Voters who are currently on the permanent vote by mail list and do not wish to receive a mail-in ballot may opt out by completing and returning the “Vote by Mail Opt Out Form,” which can be downloaded at MonmouthCountyVotes.com. Voters may also call the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790 for more information.

For additional information, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com, download our free Monmouth County Votes Mobile App, or call the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790.