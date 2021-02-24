Monmouth County has 272 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 24, there are 272 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Feb 23-Feb Aberdeen: 1389 1382 Allenhurst: 58 58 Allentown: 93 91 Asbury Park: 1310 1301 Atlantic Highlands: 247 246 Avon-by-the-Sea: 155 154 Belmar: 410 408 Bradley Beach: 279 279 Brielle: 452 451 Colts Neck: 777 775 Deal: 235 234 Eatontown: 1277 1275 Englishtown: 176 176 Fair Haven: 332 330 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1288 1282 Freehold Township: 2744 2733 Hazlet: 1480 1473 Highlands: 283 282 Holmdel: 1203 1195 Howell: 3977 3950 Interlaken: 59 58 Keansburg: 875 869 Keyport: 526 524 Lake Como: 122 122 Little Silver: 447 447 Loch Arbour: 17 17 Long Branch: 3393 3383 Manalapan: 3104 3075 Manasquan: 418 416 Marlboro: 2677 2663 Matawan: 833 833 Middletown: 4608 4574 Millstone Township: 681 679 Monmouth Beach: 252 250 Neptune City: 391 388 Neptune Township: 2618 2599 Ocean: 2317 2297 Oceanport: 496 491 Red Bank: 1422 1419 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 499 499 Sea Bright: 109 108 Sea Girt: 143 143 Shrewsbury Borough: 448 443 Shrewsbury Township: 84 84 Spring Lake: 187 187 Spring Lake Heights: 323 323 Tinton Falls: 1343 1338 Union Beach: 405 398 Upper Freehold: 432 431 Wall: 1972 1969 West Long Branch: 897 891 Unknown: 6 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.