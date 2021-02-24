AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 272 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 24, there are 272 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Feb    

23-Feb

Aberdeen:

1389

1382

Allenhurst:

58

58

Allentown:

93

91

Asbury Park:

1310

1301

Atlantic Highlands:

247

246

Avon-by-the-Sea:

155

154

Belmar:

410

408

Bradley Beach:

279

279

Brielle:

452

451

Colts Neck:

777

775

Deal:

235

234

Eatontown:

1277

1275

Englishtown:

176

176

Fair Haven:

332

330

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1288

1282

Freehold Township:

2744

2733

Hazlet:

1480

1473

Highlands:

283

282

Holmdel:

1203

1195

Howell:

3977

3950

Interlaken:

59

58

Keansburg:

875

869

Keyport:

526

524

Lake Como:

122

122

Little Silver:

447

447

Loch Arbour:

17

17

Long Branch:

3393

3383

Manalapan:

3104

3075

Manasquan:

418

416

Marlboro:

2677

2663

Matawan:

833

833

Middletown:

4608

4574

Millstone Township:

681

679

Monmouth Beach:

252

250

Neptune City:

391

388

Neptune Township:

2618

2599

Ocean:

2317

2297

Oceanport:

496

491

Red Bank:

1422

1419

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

499

499

Sea Bright:

109

108

Sea Girt:

143

143

Shrewsbury Borough:

448

443

Shrewsbury Township:

84

84

Spring Lake:

187

187

Spring Lake Heights:

323

323

Tinton Falls:

1343

1338

Union Beach:

405

398

Upper Freehold:

432

431

Wall:

1972

1969

West Long Branch:

897

891

Unknown:

6

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

