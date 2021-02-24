Enjoy March in a County Park

LINCROFT — Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner! The Monmouth County Park System invites area residents to welcome the season in a park. During the month of March, the Park System has planned the following activities:

Splendid Spring Strolls

Monday, March 1 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Monday, March 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Meet in the parking lot.

Monday, March 29 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park - Meet in the Rocky Point parking lot in Highlands.

Say “farewell” to the frosty weather as you join a Park System Naturalist on a peaceful trail walk. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, March 6 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Whether just starting a new hobby or working on an old project, all are welcome to this gathering! The relaxed atmosphere means no pressure - you can knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, March 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion during your visit. FREE!

Backyard Chickens

Saturday, March 13 from 12-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Join the farm staff for this discussion that covers basic poultry needs such as feed, water, shelter, and routine care, as well as general anatomy and egg production. FREE!

Casual Birder

Tuesday, March 16 at 9 a.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck - Meet in the soccer field parking area.

Tuesday, March 30 at 9 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Meet in the parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, March 20 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.