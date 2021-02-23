Virtual Trade and Jobs Fair in Monmouth County

Monmouth County, N.J. - Truth be told, not every rewarding, well-paying career requires a 4-year degree. To prove this point, the Monmouth County Guidance Directors' Association (MCGDA) will host its third annual county-wide Trade and Jobs Fair this coming Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.

As the fair will be virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, registrants will instead be receiving access to the event's waiting room three days in advance. Once there, they'll be able to learn more about each of the over 35 skilled trade unions, trade schools, employers and branches of the U.S. Military that are participating - as well as the viable career pathways they individually provide.

"We live in an ever-changing world," says Joe Palumbo, Director of Guidance, Keyport High School, who is credited with the yearly organization of the event. "We've never seen that be more prevalent than the times we live in now. The pandemic has created a lot of economic upheaval. I think there's no better time to expand how we define being "successful" than now - and as we're doing so, to make sure that we're including the many rewarding jobs and careers that people can get without ever going to college."

As NPR, Forbes and other media outlets have reported in the past, due to a lack of qualified workers each year hundreds of thousands of skilled trade jobs go unfulfilled in the United States. And here in the Garden State, past articles from NJBIA, NJBiz and NJSpotlight.com show that much is the same here in New Jersey too.

Open to all residents of Monmouth County, the fair is specifically geared towards those adults seeking new opportunities, high school graduates and students who will soon earn their diplomas. To register for MCGDA's Trade and Jobs Fair on Thursday, February 25, 2021, please log-on to: https://forms.gle/3ZnmnHR7NDShUrdi9.

For more information on MCGDA's Trade and Jobs Fair this evening, please contact Joe Palumbo, Director of Guidance, Keyport High School, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (732) 212-6100 Ext: 3257.