Sue Kiley Seeking Second Term as Monmouth County Commissioner

HAZLET, NJ - Commissioner Sue Kiley has served as a Monmouth County Commissioner since 2018, and is the Board Liaison to the Human Services Department, including the Board of Health, Division of Aging and Disabilities, Division of County Adjuster, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Division of Planning and Contracting for Human Services, and Division of Social Services, In 2020 and 2021, she was elected by her colleagues to serve as Deputy Director of the Board.

Kiley was instrumental in the launch of the recently formed Monmouth ACTS (Assisting Communities through Services) program and is the lead Commissioner for implementation of the program. Monmouth ACTS, the first of its kind in the state, is an innovative public-private partnership between Monmouth County government and community based non-profits to improve residents’ access to services in mental health, childcare, housing, addiction, and much more.

Commissioner Kiley has also been tenacious in the fight against COVID-19. As a former nurse and as liaison to the County Health Department, her top priority is the health and safety of Monmouth County residents, and she has been working hard to ensure that Monmouth County’s residents have quick and efficient access to testing and vaccines.

Prior to joining the Commissioner Board, Commissioner Kiley served Hazlet on the Township Committee as Committeewoman, Deputy Mayor and Mayor. While serving the township of Hazlet, Commissioner Kiley also served on the Land Use Board, Open Space Committee, Environmental and Economic Development Committees and Recreation Committee. She created programs for seniors, disabled veterans and small local businesses.

Kiley’s professional background includes a successful 30-year career in the healthcare industry, first as a Registered Nurse and then in healthcare sales. Before retiring and becoming a County Commissioner, Kiley was a Top Producing Vice President in national healthcare sales. Kiley is also an Executive Board Member of The RAINE Foundation and Breast Intentions - both local 501C3 charities helping families in our local communities. She is also on the Executive Board of Mater Dei Prep.

“I am so excited to announce my campaign for re-election as Monmouth County Commissioner,” said Kiley. “It is my true honor to serve Monmouth County, especially during this difficult health crisis. We have worked hard in Monmouth County to support our communities, thru free testing sites, vaccination stations, Help Lines, CARES Act grants and a Financial Recovery Initiative for our residents. I want to continue this important work through re-election.”

Endorsed by Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone, he states “I have had the pleasure of working side by side with Commissioner Sue Kiley in her role as Deputy Director over the past several years. Her hard work and dedication to the residents of Monmouth County, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic has been exceptional. I couldn’t ask for a better colleague to serve beside me on the Board of Commissioners. I look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Sue Kiley to ensure that Monmouth County remains the best place to live, work and raise a family”.

Kiley lives in Hazlet with her husband, Gene. She has 5 children and 11 grandchildren with one on the way in May.