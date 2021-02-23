Women Featured in Library Programs in March

MANALAPAN – Women’s History Month at the Monmouth County Library features talks by leading authors and historians on important roles women have played throughout the ages, and contributions they have made to a variety of educational, recreational, intellectual and business fields.

Historian Mary Rasa will present Women Lighthouse keepers, a program highlighting women in one of the first government career fields open to them. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, and will tell the story of how lighthouse keepers taught their wives and daughters how to man the lights, leading to their recognition and certification as official or assistant keepers of the lights in the US Lighthouse Service.

Casa, who is a former park ranger for the National Park Service, holds an undergraduate degree in historic preservation and a master’s degree in library science. She has conducted more than 1,000 programs for audiences of children, academic and professional conferees, senior citizens and historical societies.

“We are Present and Future Women,” presented by Bernadette Rogoff, will focus on the Freehold Young Ladies’ Seminary, one of the most prestigious female educational institutes on the eastern seaboard during the last half of the 19th century.

Rogoff, an author and Director of Collections for the Monmouth County Historical Association, has been a curator for more than 30 years and is recognized as one of the leading detailers of Monmouth County history. Her program will also include primary documents and objects from the Historical Association’s collection and give a 21st century look into the lives of the young ladies who attended the school.

On Tuesday, March 30, Linda Kenyon, stage and film actress, will present “A Life of My Own:” the story of Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of the nation’s longest-serving President and a women who made history throughout her lifetime and became an inspiration to people all over the world. Kenyon, wearing period attire, embodies the former First Lady in voice and personal touches during the presentation.

Wednesday, March 31, The Skirt and Stocking Clad Soldier, the story of women in the military during World War II, will be presented at 7 p.m. The program highlights both women who joined the military during the war as well as those who served as civilian defense workers. Featured will be stories of the Women’s Army Corps members at both Fort Monmouth and Fort Hancock, and the work women did nursing the inured, as office staffers, and in motor pools, how they lived in barracks and ate in mess halls, and where they went into war zones and gave their lives in defense of the nation.

Women are also featured both as instructors and creators in a number of other programs throughout the month. On Wednesday, March 10, author and organizer Jamie Novak will present a program on improving personal organizational skills, highlighting what to keep, what to toss in order to de-stress, de-clutter and keep a neater life. Her 7 p.m. program will include ideas and advice on being organized.

Thursday, March 11, Author Deborah Mura will lead a virtual discussion on her novel, “Stronger than the Storm,” the story of Hurricane Sandy through the eyes of a 15-year old girl and her friends. The event is co-sponsored by Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth County Library and is sponsored by The Resilient Communities: Libraries respond to climate-control grant from the American Library Association.

All programs are available at no charge and are detailed on www.MonCoLibrary.org. All registrations can be completed through the site’s Upcoming Events list which will include information on how to access each program. Most registrations close the day before each program, with links mailed to registrants the day of the program.