Highlands Historical Society Names Scholarship for Nina Flannery

HIGHLANDS – Historical Society President Sheila Weinstock told the Mayor and Council at its meeting last week that the Historical Society of Highlands has officially named the annual award it presents to a deserving graduating senior at Henry Hudson Regional High School "The Nina Light Flannery Memorial Scholarship Presented by the Historical Society of Highlands."

Mrs. Flannery passed away unexpectedly at home last month after a short illness. Her family has requested donations in her memory be directed to the Nina L. Flannery Scholarship Fund, Historical Society of Highlands, P.O. Box 13, Highlands, NJ 07732. The award is open to graduating seniors at the school and has been presented annually for the past five years.

Flannery was a past vice president and secretary of the historical society was appointed Civic Liaison for the society two years ago. In that capacity, Flannery, who retired as Highlands borough clerk and administrator after 22 years in the position, was responsible for keeping the connections with borough officials alive and well, using her contacts and "know how" to further the educational efforts of the Society. The former clerk was also instrumental in setting up the annual scholarship and co-chaired the fund raising efforts on its behalf.

Having served for several years as a member of the Highlands Board of Education, Flannery was dedicated to making educational opportunities equitable for all of the borough's children. She was a 7th generation Highlander, was involved with the Historical Society since its founding in 1990 and was the liaison between the HSH and the Highlands Garden Club, the Highlands Lions Club and the Highlands Business Partnership.