Monmouth County has 220 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 23, there are 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Feb 22-Feb Aberdeen: 1382 1378 Allenhurst: 58 57 Allentown: 91 91 Asbury Park: 1301 1296 Atlantic Highlands: 246 246 Avon-by-the-Sea: 154 154 Belmar: 408 408 Bradley Beach: 279 278 Brielle: 451 449 Colts Neck: 775 772 Deal: 234 234 Eatontown: 1275 1262 Englishtown: 176 176 Fair Haven: 330 328 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1282 1279 Freehold Township: 2733 2727 Hazlet: 1473 1467 Highlands: 282 278 Holmdel: 1195 1183 Howell: 3950 3917 Interlaken: 58 57 Keansburg: 869 861 Keyport: 524 523 Lake Como: 122 122 Little Silver: 447 446 Loch Arbour: 17 16 Long Branch: 3383 3379 Manalapan: 3075 3059 Manasquan: 416 414 Marlboro: 2663 2649 Matawan: 833 832 Middletown: 4574 4554 Millstone Township: 679 678 Monmouth Beach: 250 250 Neptune City: 388 386 Neptune Township: 2599 2586 Ocean: 2297 2286 Oceanport: 491 490 Red Bank: 1419 1417 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 499 491 Sea Bright: 108 108 Sea Girt: 143 141 Shrewsbury Borough: 443 441 Shrewsbury Township: 84 84 Spring Lake: 187 187 Spring Lake Heights: 323 323 Tinton Falls: 1338 1333 Union Beach: 398 398 Upper Freehold: 431 430 Wall: 1969 1960 West Long Branch: 891 891 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.