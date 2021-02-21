Monmouth County Vaccination Appointments Canceled for Monday Due to Delay of Shipment

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 are canceled due to the continued delay in vaccine deliveries.

“The County still has not gotten notification that the vaccines have even shipped yet and so we have no choice but to cancel the scheduled appointments for Monday,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Again, we apologize for this inconvenience to those with scheduled appointments. Everyone who had an appointment scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 should report to the same location on Monday, March 1 at the same time as their originally scheduled appointment.”

“We have been patient, but it is time to hold people accountable for this delay,” added Commissioner Director Arnone. “The County will do whatever it takes to administer vaccines to our resident, but we cannot if vaccines are not distributed to us!”

“Everyone that had an appointment scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, Thursday, Feb. 18, Friday, Feb. 19 or Saturday, Feb. 20 of this week will be contacted next week to be rescheduled,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley. “For everyone who was scheduled for a second dose, it is important to note that the second dose can be administered any time between 28 and 42 days after the first dose.”

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Vaccines are only being given to those who are eligible as defined by the State. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.