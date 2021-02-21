AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 160 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 21, there are 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Feb     

20-Feb

Aberdeen:

1370

1368

Allenhurst:

57

57

Allentown:

91

91

Asbury Park:

1290

1283

Atlantic Highlands:

246

243

Avon-by-the-Sea:

152

152

Belmar:

407

406

Bradley Beach:

278

278

Brielle:

449

448

Colts Neck:

771

769

Deal:

234

233

Eatontown:

1259

1255

Englishtown:

177

177

Fair Haven:

327

327

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1279

1277

Freehold Township:

2723

2716

Hazlet:

1458

1452

Highlands:

273

273

Holmdel:

1179

1177

Howell:

3908

3895

Interlaken:

57

57

Keansburg:

855

850

Keyport:

520

519

Lake Como:

121

121

Little Silver:

445

443

Loch Arbour:

16

16

Long Branch:

3367

3363

Manalapan:

3046

3037

Manasquan:

413

410

Marlboro:

2643

2630

Matawan:

831

829

Middletown:

4541

4520

Millstone Township:

677

677

Monmouth Beach:

249

248

Neptune City:

385

382

Neptune Township:

2577

2566

Ocean:

2282

2274

Oceanport:

487

487

Red Bank:

1415

1412

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

490

486

Sea Bright:

108

108

Sea Girt:

141

140

Shrewsbury Borough:

442

439

Shrewsbury Township:

84

82

Spring Lake:

186

186

Spring Lake Heights:

321

321

Tinton Falls:

1331

1327

Union Beach:

399

398

Upper Freehold:

428

427

Wall:

1955

1952

West Long Branch:

887

884

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

