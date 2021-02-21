Monmouth County has 160 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 21, there are 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Feb 20-Feb Aberdeen: 1370 1368 Allenhurst: 57 57 Allentown: 91 91 Asbury Park: 1290 1283 Atlantic Highlands: 246 243 Avon-by-the-Sea: 152 152 Belmar: 407 406 Bradley Beach: 278 278 Brielle: 449 448 Colts Neck: 771 769 Deal: 234 233 Eatontown: 1259 1255 Englishtown: 177 177 Fair Haven: 327 327 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1279 1277 Freehold Township: 2723 2716 Hazlet: 1458 1452 Highlands: 273 273 Holmdel: 1179 1177 Howell: 3908 3895 Interlaken: 57 57 Keansburg: 855 850 Keyport: 520 519 Lake Como: 121 121 Little Silver: 445 443 Loch Arbour: 16 16 Long Branch: 3367 3363 Manalapan: 3046 3037 Manasquan: 413 410 Marlboro: 2643 2630 Matawan: 831 829 Middletown: 4541 4520 Millstone Township: 677 677 Monmouth Beach: 249 248 Neptune City: 385 382 Neptune Township: 2577 2566 Ocean: 2282 2274 Oceanport: 487 487 Red Bank: 1415 1412 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 490 486 Sea Bright: 108 108 Sea Girt: 141 140 Shrewsbury Borough: 442 439 Shrewsbury Township: 84 82 Spring Lake: 186 186 Spring Lake Heights: 321 321 Tinton Falls: 1331 1327 Union Beach: 399 398 Upper Freehold: 428 427 Wall: 1955 1952 West Long Branch: 887 884 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.