Monmouth County has 219 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 20, there are 219 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Feb 19-Feb Aberdeen: 1368 1366 Allenhurst: 57 56 Allentown: 91 90 Asbury Park: 1283 1280 Atlantic Highlands: 243 242 Avon-by-the-Sea: 152 152 Belmar: 406 406 Bradley Beach: 278 278 Brielle: 448 447 Colts Neck: 769 768 Deal: 233 233 Eatontown: 1255 1252 Englishtown: 177 176 Fair Haven: 327 327 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1277 1275 Freehold Township: 2716 2714 Hazlet: 1452 1447 Highlands: 273 271 Holmdel: 1177 1173 Howell: 3895 3895 Interlaken: 57 56 Keansburg: 850 844 Keyport: 519 518 Lake Como: 121 121 Little Silver: 443 443 Loch Arbour: 16 16 Long Branch: 3363 3337 Manalapan: 3037 3037 Manasquan: 410 408 Marlboro: 2630 2625 Matawan: 829 828 Middletown: 4520 4508 Millstone Township: 677 673 Monmouth Beach: 248 247 Neptune City: 382 382 Neptune Township: 2566 2560 Ocean: 2274 2270 Oceanport: 487 480 Red Bank: 1412 1411 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 486 483 Sea Bright: 108 106 Sea Girt: 140 140 Shrewsbury Borough: 439 436 Shrewsbury Township: 82 82 Spring Lake: 186 186 Spring Lake Heights: 321 321 Tinton Falls: 1327 1327 Union Beach: 398 397 Upper Freehold: 427 427 Wall: 1952 1952 West Long Branch: 884 882 Unknown: 0 0

