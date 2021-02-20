AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 219 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 20, there are 219 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Feb    

19-Feb

Aberdeen:

1368

1366

Allenhurst:

57

56

Allentown:

91

90

Asbury Park:

1283

1280

Atlantic Highlands:

243

242

Avon-by-the-Sea:

152

152

Belmar:

406

406

Bradley Beach:

278

278

Brielle:

448

447

Colts Neck:

769

768

Deal:

233

233

Eatontown:

1255

1252

Englishtown:

177

176

Fair Haven:

327

327

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1277

1275

Freehold Township:

2716

2714

Hazlet:

1452

1447

Highlands:

273

271

Holmdel:

1177

1173

Howell:

3895

3895

Interlaken:

57

56

Keansburg:

850

844

Keyport:

519

518

Lake Como:

121

121

Little Silver:

443

443

Loch Arbour:

16

16

Long Branch:

3363

3337

Manalapan:

3037

3037

Manasquan:

410

408

Marlboro:

2630

2625

Matawan:

829

828

Middletown:

4520

4508

Millstone Township:

677

673

Monmouth Beach:

248

247

Neptune City:

382

382

Neptune Township:

2566

2560

Ocean:

2274

2270

Oceanport:

487

480

Red Bank:

1412

1411

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

486

483

Sea Bright:

108

106

Sea Girt:

140

140

Shrewsbury Borough:

439

436

Shrewsbury Township:

82

82

Spring Lake:

186

186

Spring Lake Heights:

321

321

Tinton Falls:

1327

1327

Union Beach:

398

397

Upper Freehold:

427

427

Wall:

1952

1952

West Long Branch:

884

882

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

