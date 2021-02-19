Monmouth County has 250 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 19, there are 250 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Feb 18-Feb Aberdeen: 1366 1350 Allenhurst: 56 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1280 1268 Atlantic Highlands: 242 242 Avon-by-the-Sea: 152 152 Belmar: 406 404 Bradley Beach: 278 277 Brielle: 447 446 Colts Neck: 768 763 Deal: 233 232 Eatontown: 1252 1244 Englishtown: 176 175 Fair Haven: 327 326 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1275 1271 Freehold Township: 2714 2702 Hazlet: 1447 1438 Highlands: 271 268 Holmdel: 1173 1168 Howell: 3895 3870 Interlaken: 56 56 Keansburg: 844 841 Keyport: 518 514 Lake Como: 121 120 Little Silver: 443 443 Loch Arbour: 16 16 Long Branch: 3337 3314 Manalapan: 3037 3015 Manasquan: 408 404 Marlboro: 2625 2606 Matawan: 828 823 Middletown: 4508 4482 Millstone Township: 673 666 Monmouth Beach: 247 246 Neptune City: 382 376 Neptune Township: 2560 2532 Ocean: 2270 2253 Oceanport: 480 472 Red Bank: 1411 1407 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 483 477 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 140 140 Shrewsbury Borough: 436 432 Shrewsbury Township: 82 80 Spring Lake: 186 186 Spring Lake Heights: 321 316 Tinton Falls: 1327 1320 Union Beach: 397 394 Upper Freehold: 427 425 Wall: 1952 1946 West Long Branch: 882 875 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.