Monmouth County has 250 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 19, there are 250 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Feb    

18-Feb

Aberdeen:

1366

1350

Allenhurst:

56

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1280

1268

Atlantic Highlands:

242

242

Avon-by-the-Sea:

152

152

Belmar:

406

404

Bradley Beach:

278

277

Brielle:

447

446

Colts Neck:

768

763

Deal:

233

232

Eatontown:

1252

1244

Englishtown:

176

175

Fair Haven:

327

326

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1275

1271

Freehold Township:

2714

2702

Hazlet:

1447

1438

Highlands:

271

268

Holmdel:

1173

1168

Howell:

3895

3870

Interlaken:

56

56

Keansburg:

844

841

Keyport:

518

514

Lake Como:

121

120

Little Silver:

443

443

Loch Arbour:

16

16

Long Branch:

3337

3314

Manalapan:

3037

3015

Manasquan:

408

404

Marlboro:

2625

2606

Matawan:

828

823

Middletown:

4508

4482

Millstone Township:

673

666

Monmouth Beach:

247

246

Neptune City:

382

376

Neptune Township:

2560

2532

Ocean:

2270

2253

Oceanport:

480

472

Red Bank:

1411

1407

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

483

477

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

140

140

Shrewsbury Borough:

436

432

Shrewsbury Township:

82

80

Spring Lake:

186

186

Spring Lake Heights:

321

316

Tinton Falls:

1327

1320

Union Beach:

397

394

Upper Freehold:

427

425

Wall:

1952

1946

West Long Branch:

882

875

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

