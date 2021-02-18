Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 18, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Due to inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVD-19 testing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. has been cancelled.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Feb 17-Feb Aberdeen: 1350 1346 Allenhurst: 56 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1268 1258 Atlantic Highlands: 242 240 Avon-by-the-Sea: 152 150 Belmar: 404 402 Bradley Beach: 277 277 Brielle: 446 444 Colts Neck: 763 760 Deal: 232 232 Eatontown: 1244 1238 Englishtown: 175 173 Fair Haven: 326 325 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1271 1268 Freehold Township: 2702 2695 Hazlet: 1438 1429 Highlands: 268 267 Holmdel: 1168 1162 Howell: 3870 3852 Interlaken: 56 56 Keansburg: 841 837 Keyport: 514 514 Lake Como: 120 120 Little Silver: 443 437 Loch Arbour: 16 15 Long Branch: 3314 3290 Manalapan: 3015 3009 Manasquan: 404 405 Marlboro: 2606 2596 Matawan: 823 818 Middletown: 4482 4446 Millstone Township: 666 666 Monmouth Beach: 246 245 Neptune City: 376 374 Neptune Township: 2532 2524 Ocean: 2253 2237 Oceanport: 472 468 Red Bank: 1407 1405 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 477 475 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 140 140 Shrewsbury Borough: 432 431 Shrewsbury Township: 80 80 Spring Lake: 186 186 Spring Lake Heights: 316 315 Tinton Falls: 1320 1314 Union Beach: 394 390 Upper Freehold: 425 425 Wall: 1946 1940 West Long Branch: 875 873 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.