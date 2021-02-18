AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 204 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 18, there are 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Due to inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVD-19 testing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. has been cancelled. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-Feb    

17-Feb

Aberdeen:

1350

1346

Allenhurst:

56

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1268

1258

Atlantic Highlands:

242

240

Avon-by-the-Sea:

152

150

Belmar:

404

402

Bradley Beach:

277

277

Brielle:

446

444

Colts Neck:

763

760

Deal:

232

232

Eatontown:

1244

1238

Englishtown:

175

173

Fair Haven:

326

325

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1271

1268

Freehold Township:

2702

2695

Hazlet:

1438

1429

Highlands:

268

267

Holmdel:

1168

1162

Howell:

3870

3852

Interlaken:

56

56

Keansburg:

841

837

Keyport:

514

514

Lake Como:

120

120

Little Silver:

443

437

Loch Arbour:

16

15

Long Branch:

3314

3290

Manalapan:

3015

3009

Manasquan:

404

405

Marlboro:

2606

2596

Matawan:

823

818

Middletown:

4482

4446

Millstone Township:

666

666

Monmouth Beach:

246

245

Neptune City:

376

374

Neptune Township:

2532

2524

Ocean:

2253

2237

Oceanport:

472

468

Red Bank:

1407

1405

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

477

475

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

140

140

Shrewsbury Borough:

432

431

Shrewsbury Township:

80

80

Spring Lake:

186

186

Spring Lake Heights:

316

315

Tinton Falls:

1320

1314

Union Beach:

394

390

Upper Freehold:

425

425

Wall:

1946

1940

West Long Branch:

875

873

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

