NJ Gas Prices Up 3 Cents Overnight

AAA Mid-Atlantic

February 18, 2021
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $61.14

New Jersey gas average at $2.71 today, up 3 cents overnight and up 7 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $2.57 today, up 4 cents overnight and up 8 cents in the last week. 

 

Today's Average

One Week Ago

One Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$2.57

$2.49

$2.38

$2.44

New Jersey

$2.71

$2.64

$2.54

$2.48

Trenton

$2.74

$2.68

$2.57

$2.53

Cape May County

$2.74

$2.69

$2.61

$2.48

Burlington

$2.68

$2.63

$2.53

$2.37

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.74

$2.67

$2.57

$2.49

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.73

$2.67

$2.57

$2.48

Pennsylvania

$2.86

$2.78

$2.68

$2.64

New York

$2.64

$2.58

$2.47

$2.61

AAA is the most comprehensive resource for gas prices. AAA reports reflect actual prices from credit card transactions at more than 100,000 gas stations in the U.S. Check the latest gas prices anytime by visiting the AAA Gas Prices site.

