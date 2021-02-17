AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 294 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 17, there are 294 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In anticipation of inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVD-19 testing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. has been cancelled.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Feb    

16-Feb

Aberdeen:

1346

1335

Allenhurst:

56

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1258

1246

Atlantic Highlands:

240

238

Avon-by-the-Sea:

150

149

Belmar:

402

392

Bradley Beach:

277

277

Brielle:

444

442

Colts Neck:

760

753

Deal:

232

230

Eatontown:

1238

1235

Englishtown:

173

171

Fair Haven:

325

325

Farmingdale:

106

105

Freehold Borough:

1268

1264

Freehold Township:

2695

2678

Hazlet:

1429

1416

Highlands:

267

265

Holmdel:

1162

1152

Howell:

3852

3829

Interlaken:

56

56

Keansburg:

837

832

Keyport:

514

512

Lake Como:

120

119

Little Silver:

437

435

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3290

3268

Manalapan:

3009

2990

Manasquan:

405

404

Marlboro:

2596

2573

Matawan:

818

817

Middletown:

4446

4422

Millstone Township:

666

661

Monmouth Beach:

245

244

Neptune City:

374

372

Neptune Township:

2524

2510

Ocean:

2237

2229

Oceanport:

468

465

Red Bank:

1405

1399

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

475

472

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

140

139

Shrewsbury Borough:

431

429

Shrewsbury Township:

80

79

Spring Lake:

186

184

Spring Lake Heights:

315

314

Tinton Falls:

1314

1309

Union Beach:

390

381

Upper Freehold:

425

422

Wall:

1940

1932

West Long Branch:

873

868

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

