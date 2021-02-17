Monmouth County has 294 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 17, there are 294 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In anticipation of inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVD-19 testing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. has been cancelled.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Feb 16-Feb Aberdeen: 1346 1335 Allenhurst: 56 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1258 1246 Atlantic Highlands: 240 238 Avon-by-the-Sea: 150 149 Belmar: 402 392 Bradley Beach: 277 277 Brielle: 444 442 Colts Neck: 760 753 Deal: 232 230 Eatontown: 1238 1235 Englishtown: 173 171 Fair Haven: 325 325 Farmingdale: 106 105 Freehold Borough: 1268 1264 Freehold Township: 2695 2678 Hazlet: 1429 1416 Highlands: 267 265 Holmdel: 1162 1152 Howell: 3852 3829 Interlaken: 56 56 Keansburg: 837 832 Keyport: 514 512 Lake Como: 120 119 Little Silver: 437 435 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3290 3268 Manalapan: 3009 2990 Manasquan: 405 404 Marlboro: 2596 2573 Matawan: 818 817 Middletown: 4446 4422 Millstone Township: 666 661 Monmouth Beach: 245 244 Neptune City: 374 372 Neptune Township: 2524 2510 Ocean: 2237 2229 Oceanport: 468 465 Red Bank: 1405 1399 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 475 472 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 140 139 Shrewsbury Borough: 431 429 Shrewsbury Township: 80 79 Spring Lake: 186 184 Spring Lake Heights: 315 314 Tinton Falls: 1314 1309 Union Beach: 390 381 Upper Freehold: 425 422 Wall: 1940 1932 West Long Branch: 873 868 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.