County Commissioners Announce Vaccination Rescheduling Due to Delay in Shipment

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 are being moved to Monday, Feb. 22 due to the continued delay in vaccine deliveries.

“The County has not gotten notification that the vaccines have even shipped yet and so we want to be proactive by moving these appointments now so that people can make alternative plans if necessary,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Again, we apologize for this inconvenience to those with scheduled appointments, but everyone scheduled for Thursday will receive their vaccine on Monday.”

“Vaccine appointments are now moved to Monday at the same time and location as previously scheduled at either Brookdale Community College or the Monmouth County Agricultural Building,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.