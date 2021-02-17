More Snow on the Way

ATLANNTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - It is a cold morning with widespread 20s. Any untreated residual wet surfaces from yesterday's rain and snow melt is icy this morning.

A cold but dry day today, then a winter storm starts to move in very late tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, snow overspreads much of the area early Thursday morning, then continues through the day Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon. Sleet and/or freezing rain will mix in toward later Thursday afternoon and Thursday night especially near and south and east of I-95. Light wintry precipitation should continue into the daytime hours on Friday.

Expected snowfall accumulations: