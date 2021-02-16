AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 342 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 16, there are 342 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 48,652. As of Feb. 16, there are 383 hospitalized, 45 in intensive care (ICU) and 34 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,285 tests, with 713 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Feb    

15-Feb

Aberdeen:

1335

1323

Allenhurst:

56

57

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1246

1236

Atlantic Highlands:

238

236

Avon-by-the-Sea:

149

149

Belmar:

392

392

Bradley Beach:

277

275

Brielle:

442

439

Colts Neck:

753

747

Deal:

230

230

Eatontown:

1235

1230

Englishtown:

171

167

Fair Haven:

325

322

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1264

1258

Freehold Township:

2678

2671

Hazlet:

1416

1406

Highlands:

265

259

Holmdel:

1152

1146

Howell:

3829

3816

Interlaken:

56

55

Keansburg:

832

833

Keyport:

512

507

Lake Como:

119

116

Little Silver:

435

433

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3268

3260

Manalapan:

2990

2965

Manasquan:

404

402

Marlboro:

2573

2548

Matawan:

817

812

Middletown:

4422

4385

Millstone Township:

661

659

Monmouth Beach:

244

244

Neptune City:

372

368

Neptune Township:

2510

2493

Ocean:

2229

2223

Oceanport:

465

453

Red Bank:

1399

1395

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

472

467

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

139

139

Shrewsbury Borough:

429

426

Shrewsbury Township:

79

78

Spring Lake:

184

183

Spring Lake Heights:

314

312

Tinton Falls:

1309

1299

Union Beach:

381

380

Upper Freehold:

422

419

Wall:

1932

1922

West Long Branch:

868

866

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

