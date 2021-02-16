Monmouth County has 342 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 16, there are 342 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are seven new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 48,652. As of Feb. 16, there are 383 hospitalized, 45 in intensive care (ICU) and 34 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Feb. 18 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,285 tests, with 713 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Feb 15-Feb Aberdeen: 1335 1323 Allenhurst: 56 57 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1246 1236 Atlantic Highlands: 238 236 Avon-by-the-Sea: 149 149 Belmar: 392 392 Bradley Beach: 277 275 Brielle: 442 439 Colts Neck: 753 747 Deal: 230 230 Eatontown: 1235 1230 Englishtown: 171 167 Fair Haven: 325 322 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1264 1258 Freehold Township: 2678 2671 Hazlet: 1416 1406 Highlands: 265 259 Holmdel: 1152 1146 Howell: 3829 3816 Interlaken: 56 55 Keansburg: 832 833 Keyport: 512 507 Lake Como: 119 116 Little Silver: 435 433 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3268 3260 Manalapan: 2990 2965 Manasquan: 404 402 Marlboro: 2573 2548 Matawan: 817 812 Middletown: 4422 4385 Millstone Township: 661 659 Monmouth Beach: 244 244 Neptune City: 372 368 Neptune Township: 2510 2493 Ocean: 2229 2223 Oceanport: 465 453 Red Bank: 1399 1395 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 472 467 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 139 139 Shrewsbury Borough: 429 426 Shrewsbury Township: 79 78 Spring Lake: 184 183 Spring Lake Heights: 314 312 Tinton Falls: 1309 1299 Union Beach: 381 380 Upper Freehold: 422 419 Wall: 1932 1922 West Long Branch: 868 866 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.