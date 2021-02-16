County Announces Vaccination Rescheduling Due to Delay in Shipment

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 are being moved to Friday, Feb. 19 due to a delay in vaccine deliveries.

“The County has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health that vaccines will not be delivered on time due to the inclement weather in the South and Midwest,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We apologize for this inconvenience to those with scheduled appointments, but everyone scheduled for Wednesday will receive their vaccine on Friday.”

“Vaccine appointments are now moved to Friday at the same time and location as previously scheduled at either Brookdale Community College or the Monmouth County Agricultural Building,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

