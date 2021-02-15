Monmouth County has 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 15, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Feb 14-Feb Aberdeen: 1323 1321 Allenhurst: 57 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1236 1231 Atlantic Highlands: 236 235 Avon-by-the-Sea: 149 149 Belmar: 392 392 Bradley Beach: 275 275 Brielle: 439 439 Colts Neck: 747 744 Deal: 230 230 Eatontown: 1230 1228 Englishtown: 167 166 Fair Haven: 322 322 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1258 1258 Freehold Township: 2671 2666 Hazlet: 1406 1399 Highlands: 259 259 Holmdel: 1146 1141 Howell: 3816 3811 Interlaken: 55 55 Keansburg: 833 829 Keyport: 507 505 Lake Como: 116 115 Little Silver: 433 431 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3260 3246 Manalapan: 2965 2950 Manasquan: 402 402 Marlboro: 2548 2535 Matawan: 812 812 Middletown: 4385 4379 Millstone Township: 659 657 Monmouth Beach: 244 239 Neptune City: 368 367 Neptune Township: 2493 2487 Ocean: 2223 2222 Oceanport: 453 448 Red Bank: 1395 1394 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 467 467 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 139 139 Shrewsbury Borough: 426 425 Shrewsbury Township: 78 78 Spring Lake: 183 182 Spring Lake Heights: 312 312 Tinton Falls: 1299 1296 Union Beach: 380 380 Upper Freehold: 419 417 Wall: 1922 1920 West Long Branch: 866 864 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.