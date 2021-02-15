AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 15, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Feb    

14-Feb

Aberdeen:

1323

1321

Allenhurst:

57

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1236

1231

Atlantic Highlands:

236

235

Avon-by-the-Sea:

149

149

Belmar:

392

392

Bradley Beach:

275

275

Brielle:

439

439

Colts Neck:

747

744

Deal:

230

230

Eatontown:

1230

1228

Englishtown:

167

166

Fair Haven:

322

322

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1258

1258

Freehold Township:

2671

2666

Hazlet:

1406

1399

Highlands:

259

259

Holmdel:

1146

1141

Howell:

3816

3811

Interlaken:

55

55

Keansburg:

833

829

Keyport:

507

505

Lake Como:

116

115

Little Silver:

433

431

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3260

3246

Manalapan:

2965

2950

Manasquan:

402

402

Marlboro:

2548

2535

Matawan:

812

812

Middletown:

4385

4379

Millstone Township:

659

657

Monmouth Beach:

244

239

Neptune City:

368

367

Neptune Township:

2493

2487

Ocean:

2223

2222

Oceanport:

453

448

Red Bank:

1395

1394

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

467

467

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

139

139

Shrewsbury Borough:

426

425

Shrewsbury Township:

78

78

Spring Lake:

183

182

Spring Lake Heights:

312

312

Tinton Falls:

1299

1296

Union Beach:

380

380

Upper Freehold:

419

417

Wall:

1922

1920

West Long Branch:

866

864

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

