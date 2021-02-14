Monmouth County has 153 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 14, there are 153 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Feb 13-Feb Aberdeen: 1321 1320 Allenhurst: 56 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1231 1223 Atlantic Highlands: 235 235 Avon-by-the-Sea: 149 149 Belmar: 392 391 Bradley Beach: 275 276 Brielle: 439 436 Colts Neck: 744 743 Deal: 230 227 Eatontown: 1228 1225 Englishtown: 166 166 Fair Haven: 322 322 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1258 1257 Freehold Township: 2666 2665 Hazlet: 1399 1396 Highlands: 259 259 Holmdel: 1141 1140 Howell: 3811 3806 Interlaken: 55 55 Keansburg: 829 831 Keyport: 505 504 Lake Como: 115 115 Little Silver: 431 431 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3246 3241 Manalapan: 2950 2947 Manasquan: 402 401 Marlboro: 2535 2532 Matawan: 812 811 Middletown: 4379 4372 Millstone Township: 657 657 Monmouth Beach: 239 239 Neptune City: 367 367 Neptune Township: 2487 2482 Ocean: 2222 2220 Oceanport: 448 447 Red Bank: 1394 1390 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 467 464 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 139 139 Shrewsbury Borough: 425 423 Shrewsbury Township: 78 78 Spring Lake: 182 182 Spring Lake Heights: 312 312 Tinton Falls: 1296 1296 Union Beach: 380 379 Upper Freehold: 417 415 Wall: 1920 1918 West Long Branch: 864 860 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.