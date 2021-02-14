AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 153 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 14, there are 153 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Feb    

13-Feb

    Aberdeen:

1321

1320

Allenhurst:

56

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1231

1223

Atlantic Highlands:

235

235

Avon-by-the-Sea:

149

149

Belmar:

392

391

Bradley Beach:

275

276

Brielle:

439

436

Colts Neck:

744

743

Deal:

230

227

Eatontown:

1228

1225

Englishtown:

166

166

Fair Haven:

322

322

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1258

1257

Freehold Township:

2666

2665

Hazlet:

1399

1396

Highlands:

259

259

Holmdel:

1141

1140

Howell:

3811

3806

Interlaken:

55

55

Keansburg:

829

831

Keyport:

505

504

Lake Como:

115

115

Little Silver:

431

431

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3246

3241

Manalapan:

2950

2947

Manasquan:

402

401

Marlboro:

2535

2532

Matawan:

812

811

Middletown:

4379

4372

Millstone Township:

657

657

Monmouth Beach:

239

239

Neptune City:

367

367

Neptune Township:

2487

2482

Ocean:

2222

2220

Oceanport:

448

447

Red Bank:

1394

1390

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

467

464

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

139

139

Shrewsbury Borough:

425

423

Shrewsbury Township:

78

78

Spring Lake:

182

182

Spring Lake Heights:

312

312

Tinton Falls:

1296

1296

Union Beach:

380

379

Upper Freehold:

417

415

Wall:

1920

1918

West Long Branch:

864

860

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

