Reverend Joseph J. Donnelly Knights of Columbus Raffle Winner Announced

Working on the raffle are Knights Event Chairman Kenneth Quinn, Grand Knight David Convery and Father Martin Biglin, all members of the Reverend Joseph J. Donnelly Council #11660.

HIGHLANDS – One local parishioner won $2840 in the Inaugural Christmas 50-50 raffle held last month by the Reverend Joseph J. Donnelly Knights of Columbus Council 11660, Council Grand Knight  David Convery announced.

Because of the Covid pandemic and restrictions set on a variety of activities, council members had to cancel their usual fund raising events and designed the raffle to compensate for some of the funds needed to support their many charities.

The drawing for the winning ticket  was conducted in accordance with Covid 19 restrictions and attended by  Our Lady of Perpetual Help-St. Agnes  pastor the Rev. Jarlath Quinn, the Rev. Martin Biglin, assistant,  Deputy Grand Knight Mike Napolitano, Event Chairman Kenneth Quinn, Treasurer David Legg, Financial Secretary Fred Hofmann and Convery, along with District Deputy John Flynn and Inner Sentinel Brian Anderson.

The Reverend Joseph J. Donnelly Knights of Columbus Council gratefully acknowledges the

generous contributions and collective efforts of the parish staff and parishioners in addition to the  community at large and all Brother Knights in making this inaugural fund raiser an event.

Special thanks is also extended to  Bayshore Pharmacy and Vingo Wine & Spirits of Atlantic Highlands for their generous support.

The Knights will hold another raffle, this the inaugural Saint Patrick's Day Fifty-Fifty Raffle to be drawn on Thursday, March 18 at 11 am at the OLPH Gym. Raffle tickets are available from Knights council members and at both churches after all the masses.

For more information on the Knights, visit their website at kocdonnellycouncil 11660.org. Council members also invite all local residents to attend rosary with them every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

