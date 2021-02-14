Administrator Hubeny Praises Atlantic Highlands Borough Employees

ATL. HIGHLANDS – In the wake of Richard Stryker from Bayshore and Middletown pharmacies citing inefficiency of the distribution of Covid vaccine, and his own frustration at being prepared but not being able to administer vaccine, Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny reiterated his own frustration at the system during last night’s meeting of the Mayor and Council.

In his report, the administrator said “I wish the County or State would give us vaccine doses because we would get it done. We have several doctors and nurses in town that have offered to help with inoculations.” Hubeny added that “the county is doing an awesome job and are ready willing and able to do the work but they need doses. We hope that the Bayshore Pharmacy and CVS will help our community and ease the pressure at other locations.”

Hubeny also praised the Department of Public Works for their outstanding work during the recent snowstorms, noting they were able to keep up with street snow plowing in spite of three drivers being down with illness. He also cited harbor and water and sewer department employees whom he praised for “stepping up and assisting, along with our team at the sanitation department.” The teamwork enabled the borough to provide all necessary services during the storms.

The administrator also reported the planning board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 4 to discuss and determine whether the Mother Teresa school property is in an area in need of redevelopment and or rehabilitation, a step being taken in light of the property being sold by St. Agnes Church. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be available virtually by visiting the Atlantic Highlands boro official website for information on how to sign into the meeting.