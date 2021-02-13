Monmouth County has 284 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 13, there are 284 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Feb 12-Feb Aberdeen: 1320 1317 Allenhurst: 56 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1223 1214 Atlantic Highlands: 235 235 Avon-by-the-Sea: 149 149 Belmar: 391 390 Bradley Beach: 276 274 Brielle: 436 434 Colts Neck: 743 739 Deal: 227 226 Eatontown: 1225 1219 Englishtown: 166 163 Fair Haven: 322 321 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1257 1247 Freehold Township: 2665 2652 Hazlet: 1396 1382 Highlands: 259 257 Holmdel: 1140 1137 Howell: 3806 3790 Interlaken: 55 55 Keansburg: 831 825 Keyport: 504 502 Lake Como: 115 114 Little Silver: 431 428 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3241 3223 Manalapan: 2947 2928 Manasquan: 401 396 Marlboro: 2532 2516 Matawan: 811 809 Middletown: 4372 4354 Millstone Township: 657 656 Monmouth Beach: 239 236 Neptune City: 367 366 Neptune Township: 2482 2472 Ocean: 2220 2212 Oceanport: 447 438 Red Bank: 1390 1387 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 464 463 Sea Bright: 106 106 Sea Girt: 139 139 Shrewsbury Borough: 423 422 Shrewsbury Township: 78 76 Spring Lake: 182 182 Spring Lake Heights: 312 312 Tinton Falls: 1296 1286 Union Beach: 379 373 Upper Freehold: 415 409 Wall: 1918 1909 West Long Branch: 860 854 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.