Monmouth County has 284 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 13, there are 284 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Feb    

12-Feb

Aberdeen:

1320

1317

Allenhurst:

56

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1223

1214

Atlantic Highlands:

235

235

Avon-by-the-Sea:

149

149

Belmar:

391

390

Bradley Beach:

276

274

Brielle:

436

434

Colts Neck:

743

739

Deal:

227

226

Eatontown:

1225

1219

Englishtown:

166

163

Fair Haven:

322

321

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1257

1247

Freehold Township:

2665

2652

Hazlet:

1396

1382

Highlands:

259

257

Holmdel:

1140

1137

Howell:

3806

3790

Interlaken:

55

55

Keansburg:

831

825

Keyport:

504

502

Lake Como:

115

114

Little Silver:

431

428

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3241

3223

Manalapan:

2947

2928

Manasquan:

401

396

Marlboro:

2532

2516

Matawan:

811

809

Middletown:

4372

4354

Millstone Township:

657

656

Monmouth Beach:

239

236

Neptune City:

367

366

Neptune Township:

2482

2472

Ocean:

2220

2212

Oceanport:

447

438

Red Bank:

1390

1387

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

464

463

Sea Bright:

106

106

Sea Girt:

139

139

Shrewsbury Borough:

423

422

Shrewsbury Township:

78

76

Spring Lake:

182

182

Spring Lake Heights:

312

312

Tinton Falls:

1296

1286

Union Beach:

379

373

Upper Freehold:

415

409

Wall:

1918

1909

West Long Branch:

860

854

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

